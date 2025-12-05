Nasarawa to prosecute parents of out-of-school children

Flags off construction of $90m paper mill today

Executive Chairman of Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Kassim Muhammed-Kassim, has threatened to prosecute parents who fail to enrol their children in school.

He issued the warning yesterday while speaking at the opening of a one-day Education Summit organised by the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), in Lafia.

Muhammed-Kassim explained that the summit aimed to brainstorm on how education could shape the future of basic education across the 13 local councils of the state, even as he decried the shortage of qualified teachers and illegal promotions.

He emphasised that basic education is a fundamental right of every child in the state, not a privilege, vowing to ensure that no child is left behind.

The SUBEB chairman explained that the board has decided to embark on a massive enlightenment campaign through town hall meetings and the mass media to drive home the message, adding that the board had purchased seven buses for the sensitisation campaign.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who declared the event open