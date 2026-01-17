NASFAT applauds fountain university for sustained academic excellence at 15th convocation

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has applauded her university, Fountain University, Osogbo, on the occasion of its 15th convocation ceremony held at the universityauditorium.

The event attracted eminent personalities and top government officials, including royal fathers led by the Ataoja of Osogbo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, Larooye II, and the Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, who represented Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Other distinguished guests in attendance included the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede; and the Agbaoye of Ibadanland, Chief Kola Karim.

The ceremony witnessed high praise for the university’s leadership hierarchy, specifically the Chancellor, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla (rtd); the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Awa Ibraheem, FCA; the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olayinka Ramota Karim; and the entire management team.

These accolades were led by the Alhaji Abdul-Lateef Wale Olasupo-led Board of Trustees (BOT) of NASFAT, alongside the National Council of Elders under the leadership of Alhaji Yunus Olalekan Saliu, as well as the National Women Affairs Secretary, Alhaja Ganiyat Omowunmi Babalola, in recognition of the institution’s sustained academic excellence and strong moral foundation.

Speaking shortly after the programme, the President of NASFAT, Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf, described Fountain University as a model religious-based institution that has metamorphosed into a hub for training professionals with morally balanced attitudes towards innovation and societal development.

He further commended the Prof. Olayinka Ramota Karim-led management for their visionary leadership in grooming the next generation of global leaders across diverse fields of human endeavor.

NASFAT also specially applauded the overall best graduating student, Ibrahim Maryam, and the pioneer Doctor of Philosophy degree holder, Dr. Owolabi Kehinde Temitope of the Department of Microbiology.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Maroofdeen AbdulAzeez Onike, offered prayers for the university, seeking continued growth, excellence, and divine guidance.