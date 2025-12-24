Navy deepens civil-military relations, upgrades health centre in Ondo

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a newly upgraded and equipped Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) in the Ikaram-Akoko community in the Akoko North West Local Council Area of Ondo State, as part of moves to further boost civil-military relations and support community development.

The project, executed under the Chief of Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project (QIP), was designed to transform healthcare delivery for residents of Ikaram and adjoining communities in the Akoko region.

The intervention at the health facility included the complete renovation and remodelling of an existing block at the health centre as well as the installation of a 10-kilovolt-ampere (kVA) solar power system for uninterrupted electricity and the supply of medical and diagnostic equipment.

While emphasising that the project will deepen the Nigerian Navy’s dedication to national development beyond its core mandate of securing Nigeria’s maritime domain, Rear Admiral N.C. Ekwom, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, disclosed the Quick Impact Project initiative.

According to him, the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogala (rtd), introduced the initiative in 2024 and designed it to support the federal government’s efforts.

Ekwom, who described the intervention as a milestone in the Navy’s engagement with host communities, appealed to residents to take ownership of the facility and ensure its proper use and maintenance to guarantee sustainability.

He noted that the upgraded diagnostic centre is equipped with modern facilities, including ECG machines, X-ray equipment and other tools for early disease detection.

On his part, Rear Admiral Adefemi Kayode said Ikaram was privileged to benefit from the initiative, stressing that good health remains fundamental to societal development.

Kayode stressed that while the Nigerian Navy continues to secure Nigeria’s maritime environment, the Chief of Naval Staff deemed it necessary to complement security efforts with initiatives that directly improve citizens’ well-being.

He explained that the diagnostic centre has been fitted with equipment such as ECG machines, X-ray facilities, digital microscopes and blood-testing tools to help residents determine their genotype and detect health conditions early.

He added that access to such services would help prevent avoidable health challenges, including sickle cell complications and undiagnosed heart conditions.

The traditional ruler of the community, Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu, lauded the Nigerian Navy for the intervention, describing the upgraded centre as a symbol of hope that would improve health outcomes and reduce referrals to distant hospitals.