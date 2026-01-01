Navy dredged 11km waterways amid terrorists’ presence in Lake Chad – CNS

The Nigerian Navy has dredged and cleared 11 kilometres of waterways to enhance navigability and increase accessibility to previously inaccessible routes, thereby facilitating the gradual revival of socio-economic activities in the Lake Chad basin.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, made this known during his visit to Maiduguri on Thursday.

The naval chief stated that the service has been conducting serious operations against terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin to restore normal economic activities in the region.

“The Nigerian Navy Base, Lake Chad (NBLC) has significantly improved access to critical waterways through targeted engineering interventions.

“In particular, the NBLC has successfully dredged and cleared approximately 11km of waterways, enhancing navigability and reopening previously inaccessible routes.

“These efforts have facilitated the safe return of fishermen, farmers, traders and transport operators, thereby supporting the gradual revival of socio-economic activities across the region,” Abbas said.

The naval chief said the Nigerian Navy remained fully committed to denying terrorists the use of the Lake Chad waterways through sustained coordinated operations in collaboration with the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

He insisted that the Navy had played a key role in clearing terrorist elements from waterways, particularly during Operation Lake Sanity III, which focused on degrading insurgent logistics and ensuring freedom of movement to consolidate the gains achieved by the joint task force.

“Additionally, the Navy ensures persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage in close coordination with the Nigerian Air Force.

“This joint ISR effort enhances situational awareness, enables timely targeting of terrorist activities and supports effective maritime interdiction operations, thereby sustaining pressure on terrorist elements within the Lake Chad Basin,” Abbas said.

He, however, urged the troops at Baga Naval Base to focus more on the fight against the enemies of the state in Lake Chad Basin, the terrorists.

The naval chief also assured the troops of his commitment to their welfare and the deployment of manpower and more equipment to support their efforts.