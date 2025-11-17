NBA advocates full implementation of Correctional Service Act

Advocates revival of traditional court systems in rural areas

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure branch, has described the correctional system as flawed, with a call for an urgent need for comprehensive reform.

The NBA Akure branch, while disclosing that Nigeria still operates a punitive prison system rather than a correctional one, stated that the current framework has failed to adequately rehabilitate and reintegrate past inmates, leading to what it described as a vicious cycle of re-offending.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its law week held at the International Culture and Event Centre (The Dome), Akure, Ondo State capital, it stressed the need for the full implementation of the Correctional Service Act, 2019.

The branch, while advocating for the establishment of a dedicated department responsible for correctional reforms, decried the challenges being faced by residents in rural areas of the state in accessing justice.

It further stressed that with the executive arm of government withholding the approved budget of the judiciary, the situation had been creating operational shortfalls, as well as weakening judiciary independence and exposing judges to political pressure.

The association expressed deep worry that the current structure weakens independence and exposes judges to undue influence, adding that “over 70 per cent of funds approved for the judiciary are either withheld or released selectively,” describing the trend as unacceptable in a democratic setting.



The lawyers, therefore, demanded the full implementation of Section 121(3) (c) of the Constitution to guarantee financial autonomy, saying that “true judicial independence is impossible without control over its own finances.”