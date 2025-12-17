NBA kicks against tinted glass enforcement, warns against extortion

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has criticised the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over its resumption of enforcement of tinted glass regulation, describing the move as unlawful, oppressive and a deliberate attempt to make life difficult for Nigerians.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, NBA President Afam Osigwe (SAN) maintained that the police lacked the legal authority to resume enforcement, stressing that a Federal High Court sitting in Warri had ordered all parties to maintain the status quo pending determination of the matter.

The NBA recalled that the Warri Division of the Federal High Court, on October 3, 2025, ordered parties to maintain the status quo in a suit restraining the police from enforcing the tinted glass permit policy pending hearing and determination of an interlocutory application.

The association said following public outrage, the police had also agreed at a meeting with NBA representatives to suspend enforcement until the court delivers its judgment.

Expressing surprise at the police’s announcement of the resumption, the NBA described the move as “executive recklessness” and a clear violation of due process.



It warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated against the Inspector-General of Police and the Force Public Relations Officer should the enforcement proceed.

The NBA emphasised that counsel to the police had given an undertaking in open court, which is binding on the defendants, to await judicial determination before taking any action.

Questioning the rationale behind the policy, Osigwe argued that if the tinted glass permit was genuinely a crime-fighting measure, relevant data could be captured during routine vehicle particulars renewal rather than through roadside enforcement that exposes motorists to harassment.

He urged the police to refocus on their core mandate of protecting lives and property, rather than implementing policies that encourage harassment and extortion, especially during the festive season.