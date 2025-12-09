NBA laments prolonged closure of courts in Osun

Says state of emergency imminent

The Forum of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Branches in Osun State, yesterday, raised the alarm that the ongoing shutdown of the judicial arm of government might plunge the state into a constitutional crisis capable of inviting a declaration of a state of emergency if urgent steps are not taken.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Governor Ademola Adeleke and other top state officials, the association described the prolonged industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) as a direct threat to law, order and democratic stability.

The letter, dated December 8, 2025, and signed by Chairman of Osogbo branch, Mauruf Adeniran; Chairman, Ikirun branch, Niyi Akinsola, Chairman, Iwo branch, F.O Ajani; Chairman, Ife branch, Ayodele Olawoye, and Chairman, Ilesa branch, Raymond Oki, called for immediate intervention to avert what it termed a looming breakdown of governance.

“We want your Excellency to note that the prolonged paralysis of the judiciary may also attract escalated federal attention, considered as inability of the state to maintain law and order through its judicial institutions and lead to constitutional breakdown, which, in extreme scenarios, may justify a declaration of a state of emergency, which we do not pray for in Osun State,” NBA said.

It would be recalled that the crisis began on September 22, 2025, when JUSUN embarked on an indefinite strike over unpaid allowances, delayed promotions, and the alleged non-sitting of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Since then, all courts in the state have remained closed, leaving litigants stranded, commercial transactions halted, and criminal justice completely stalled.

The association, however, blamed the stalemate mainly on the refusal of government-appointed members of the JSC to honour invitations to attend a meeting convened by the Chief Judge, Justice A. O. Ojo.

Their refusal, the lawyers said, had crippled the only lawful platform through which JUSUN’s grievances could be deliberated upon and resolved.

The NBA warned that the absence of a functional judiciary amounts to a direct assault on the rule of law, stating that more troubling is the fact that the situation has left Osun State vulnerable to heightened criminality, human rights violations, and economic stagnation.

The association also noted that such a scenario would be detrimental to Osun’s image, economy and political stability and urged the governor to act swiftly to avoid forcing the state into the hands of federal emergency administrators.

“We do not pray for this in Osun State,” the association emphasised.