NCAA secures over N1bn passenger refunds in two months

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that it facilitated passenger refunds and compensation totalling over N1 billion in 2025, marking the highest volume of refunds in the agency’s history.

The Director of Public Relations and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, disclosed this in an interview, noting that the development reflects strengthened consumer protection and improved regulatory enforcement by the authority.

According to Achimugu, between May and July 2025 alone, domestic airlines paid more than N1 billion in refunds to passengers without direct intervention from the NCAA, a development he described as a significant shift in industry behaviour.

He said stricter enforcement of Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations has transformed passenger experience and airline compliance, leading to increased refunds, compensation payments, hotel accommodation and other passenger entitlements that were previously unfamiliar to many air travellers.

“This year, we have been able to enforce Part 19 of the NCAA regulations much better than ever before. As a result, we have achieved the highest volume of refunds and compensations,” he said.

Achimugu attributed the progress to improved stakeholder engagement and enhanced accessibility to passengers, noting that the authority now provides round-the-clock support.

“Passengers now know that there is always someone willing to listen. Even when issues are not fully resolved, it will not be because nobody listened,” he said, adding that the approach has helped rebuild trust in the aviation system.

He stated that airlines have also adjusted to what he described as a “new terrain,” stressing that compliance with regulations is no longer optional.

“It is no longer business as usual. Airlines now comply naturally most times, without the need for escalation,” he said.

However, Achimugu expressed concern over the growing challenge of unruly passengers and public pressure, noting that many travellers focus more on their rights than their responsibilities.

“Most passengers are obsessed with their rights but not much about their responsibilities,” he said.

He explained that enforcing regulations against such behaviour often puts the NCAA at odds with public opinion, which sometimes sympathises with misconduct due to emotional considerations.

“In such cases, you are torn between morality and the law. Government also has to strike a balance in these situations,” he added.

Achimugu said the NCAA has faced criticism from both sides of the industry, with airlines accusing the authority of favouring passengers, while passengers claim it supports airlines.

“Ours is a thankless job, but we are determined to enforce the regulations. Operators can be very stubborn, but they now know we will stand our ground,” he said.

He acknowledged capacity gaps within the organisation but said deliberate steps are being taken to strengthen staff competence.

He disclosed that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Chris Najomo, has prioritised staff development by sponsoring both technical and non-technical personnel for international training programmes.

“Even general staff who were not previously sent for such training are now benefiting,” he said.

Reacting to questions on the controversial incident involving social media personalities VDM and Mr Jollof, Achimugu said the matter had been resolved.

He explained that the airline involved publicly issued a statement forgiving both parties without recourse to the NCAA, noting that the authority does not possess prosecutorial powers and can only refer criminal matters to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police.

He added that airlines also retain the right to institute civil action, as seen in the case of Ms Comfort Emerson, who allegedly assaulted airline staff.

Achimugu reaffirmed the NCAA’s commitment to balancing passenger protection with industry stability, insisting that the authority would continue to enforce aviation regulations in line with global best practices.