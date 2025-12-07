NCDMB, NDLEA, NCC, NPA top 2025 BFA rankings as PEBEC flags poorly performing MDAs

Nigeria’s public sector recorded mixed progress in 2025 as the latest Business Facilitation Act (BFA) Performance Report revealed a sharp divide between well-performing government agencies and those still plagued by inefficiency, opacity, and outdated service systems.

Released by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), headed by Mrs Zahrah Audu, the report assessed 69 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) between January and October 2025, which is the most comprehensive evidence-based review of service efficiency, transparency, responsiveness, and compliance since the BFA came into force.

The Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) topped the 2025 ranking, emerging as the most efficient and compliant MDA in the country. NCDMB excelled in every category, including service efficiency, complaint resolution, innovation, and transparency. Its success was driven by near-perfect compliance with Service Level Agreements (SLAs), full digitisation of application processes, constantly updated service information, and rapid resolution of complaints lodged on the ReportGov platform.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) followed in second place, delivering one of the year’s strongest performances. NDLEA’s improvement was evident in its highly responsive complaint-handling system, enhanced digital channels, and strong internal escalation mechanisms. The agency also recorded zero incidents of rent-seeking during mystery-shopping checks—an unusual feat for a frontline enforcement institution.

In third place was the Nigeria Customs Service, which recorded an efficiency score of 86.6%, reflecting improvement in its service processes and compliance with established timelines.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ranked fourth, maintaining its long-standing reputation for structured, technology-driven service delivery. NCC’s automated licensing processes, defined service timelines, active customer-care channels, and consistent responsiveness to complaints reinforced its position among the most reliable regulators.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) completed the top bracket. Its rise was attributed to updated service and tariff information, clearer documentary timelines, targeted automation that cut port bottlenecks, improved customer engagement, and stricter internal compliance monitoring.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the report exposed several MDAs performing far below national service-delivery expectations. These agencies recorded some of the lowest scores in transparency, SLA compliance, complaint handling, and digital readiness.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) finished at the bottom with a score of just 3.0%, marking the weakest performance among all 69 MDAs. Close behind was the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), scoring 12.7%, despite its critical role in national identity and digital verification.

The Joint Tax Board (14.6%), National Bureau of Statistics (14.9%), Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (14.5%), and the Federal Produce Inspection Service (16.0%) also ranked among the worst. The Nigerian Postal Service (NPS) performed poorly with 17.1%, while the Ministry of Interior lagged with 19.5%.

Other low performers included the Trademarks Registry (22.3%), National Identity Management Commission (12.7%), Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (44.6%), and Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (46.5%).

PEBEC identified common systemic failures among the lowest-performing MDAs. These included near-total non-compliance with SLAs, reliance on manual and paper-based processes, poorly maintained websites with inaccurate or missing information, non-functional communication channels, and ineffective or non-existent complaint-resolution systems.

Mystery-shopping exercises also uncovered incidents of touting, rent-seeking, and unrecorded service interactions—violations that triggered penalties under BFA guidelines.

Weak internal reporting further compounded these failures, with several MDAs submitting incomplete or delayed monthly compliance data.

The 2025 BFA Performance Report reinforces the reality of a dual-track public sector—one part modernising rapidly through digitisation and disciplined service standards, another still operating below acceptable levels of transparency and service quality.

PEBEC warned that unless the weakest agencies undergo urgent reform, Nigeria will continue to experience uneven progress in its business environment.

The council emphasised that public-service reform is not a box-ticking exercise but a strategic requirement for strengthening investor confidence, improving government efficiency, and supporting long-term economic growth.