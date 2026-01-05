NCoS debunks TB outbreak report in custodial facilities

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has expressed concern regarding a report claiming Nigerian prisons are “hotbeds” for tuberculosis (TB).

It’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jane Osuji, said that the publication was not only malicious but also irresponsible in its coverage of public health issues.

Osuji, in a statement issued in Abuja, explained that the service finds the report to be inaccurate and misleading. Her words: “The report adopted a sensational tone, portraying custodial centres as unchecked ‘hotbeds’ for tuberculosis.

“This approach is misleading and gives an erroneous impression of systemic neglect where none exists.”