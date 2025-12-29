NCoS boss warns officers against misconduct at promotion ceremony

The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, has warned officers and men of the Service to desist from acts capable of damaging its image, declaring that corruption and indiscipline will not be tolerated.

Nwakuche gave the warning in Abuja during the decoration of 16,582 newly promoted senior and junior officers. He commended President Bola Tinubu for approving what he described as the highest number of promotions in the history of the Service, but stressed that any officer found guilty of corruption would face the full weight of the law.

According to him, the promotions should be reciprocated with “higher standards of discipline, integrity, leadership and professionalism”.

“Promotion is not an end in itself; it is a renewed call to service—towards humane custody, effective rehabilitation, public safety and national development,” he said, adding that the Service must continue to grow as a disciplined, professional and reform-driven institution worthy of public trust.

The Controller-General issued what he described as a “strong and unequivocal warning” against trafficking, compromise or any form of unwholesome association with inmates, noting that such actions undermine public confidence, endanger institutional security and sabotage ongoing reforms.

“This administration has zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline,” he said. “It will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law and relevant service regulations against any officer or staff involved, regardless of rank.”

Giving a breakdown of the exercise, Nwakuche said 11,417 officers were promoted within the senior cadre, while 4,253 junior officers advanced to their next ranks. In addition, 128 junior officers were upgraded to Assistant Superintendent of Corrections after acquiring the required academic qualifications.

He added that 89 Correctional Assistants were elevated to the Inspectorate cadre after obtaining Diploma and NCE qualifications, while 689 Chief Correctional Assistants were converted to Inspectors of Corrections after successfully completing the prescribed conversion course.

The Service also announced special promotions for six officers to the rank of Inspector of Corrections in recognition of gallantry and exceptional performance. Nwakuche said their actions reflected “the finest traditions of the Nigerian Correctional Service” and exemplified courage, professionalism and devotion to duty.