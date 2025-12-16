NDDC honours late Bayelsa deputy governor, halts projects inauguration

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has suspended the planned inauguration of completed projects across the region in honour of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The Managing Director of the interventionist agency, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, disclosed this on Tuesday when he led the commission’s management team on a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri and the Ewhrudjakpo family at Government House, Yenagoa.

Ogbuku explained that the commission was scheduled to commence its end-of-year inauguration of projects on Tuesday, December 16, beginning with the commissioning of a 700-bed President Bola Tinubu Hostel at the Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University, Amassoma. However, the exercise was suspended following the death of the deputy governor on December 11.

He added that all other projects lined up for inauguration had equally been put on hold in honour of the late deputy governor and the Bayelsa State Government, which is in mourning.

His words: “We have built a partnership with Bayelsa State since the inception of this administration. The NDDC has had one of the best relations with state governors under this administration, and that of Bayelsa State has been a wonderful experience.

“The NDDC was supposed to start commissioning of projects in closing the year, starting from today, with the inauguration of a 700-bed hostel named after Mr. President at NDU, Amassoma.”

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who also led a high-powered delegation to the Bayelsa Government House, conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the Bayelsa State Government and the Ewhrudjakpo family, describing the news of the deputy governor’s death as shocking and saddening.

Lokpobiri said the late deputy governor rendered great service to Bayelsa State and humanity, adding that he would be greatly missed for his outstanding contributions.

“For those of us from his senatorial district, we are even more pained by his death. We learnt a lot from his proverbs and wisdom. We will miss him. Bayelsa and Nigeria will miss him for his invaluable services to the state and the country. He died a fulfilled man, as it is not how long but how well one lived,” the minister said.

The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also paid a condolence visit to the state government.

Its National Chairman, Dr. Boladei Igali, who led a delegation comprising members of the Board of Trustees and the executive council, expressed shock over Ewhrudjakpo’s passing.

He said: “We know that this is a great personal loss to you (Governor Diri), considering the working relationship between the two of you, which was the envy of all Nigeria. The images of the way you related with each other are all over the media in Nigeria.”

Igali noted that the late deputy governor played a major role in the progress and development of Bayelsa State and would be deeply missed.

Responding on behalf of the Bayelsa State Government and the Ewhrudjakpo family, Governor Douye Diri thanked President Tinubu for his concern since the passing of his deputy, including a personal phone call and a condolence message issued by his Media Adviser, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The governor also commended the NDDC Managing Director for his thoughtfulness and words of comfort.

Diri said he was grateful for the outpouring of brotherly love and support the government and the family of the deceased had received from leaders across the country, particularly at the federal level.

He emphasised the need for unity among political leaders in the state at this critical time.