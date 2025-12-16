Tinubu urges electoral reforms, party unity as leaders debate democratic ethos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday urged leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to unite and strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing such unity as the best tribute to the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zaccheus Adedeji, made the call at the eighth Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable, themed “Pathways to Electoral Credibility: Performing Political Parties, Re-engineering Citizens, and Restoring Trust in Nigerian Democracy.”

The event was held at the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State.

The roundtable, organised by the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation in collaboration with the University of Ibadan, also marked the 76th posthumous birthday of the former Oyo State governor and erstwhile Deputy National Chairman of the APC.

It brought together political leaders, academics and other stakeholders to reflect on Ajimobi’s legacy and Nigeria’s democratic journey.

In his address, Tinubu described Ajimobi as a committed progressive whose dedication to democratic governance was never in doubt.

“We are gathered here today not in sorrow, but to celebrate the indelible memory and monumental contributions of this great son of Ibadan and the Yoruba race. Senator Ajimobi served the great people of Oyo State and Nigeria with distinction, uncommon dedication and zeal,” he said.

The President recalled Ajimobi’s achievements as governor, noting that he “brought great progress to the state and unleashed a successful infrastructure revolution in all sectors through his urban renewal programme,” while also restoring peace by dismantling structures that had earned the state an “ugly tag.”

He said Ajimobi’s re-election broke the second-term jinx in Oyo State and underscored the depth of transformation under his administration.

Tinubu added that Ajimobi shared his belief that leadership sometimes required tough decisions that might cause initial discomfort but deliver long-term development.

He said recent economic reforms introduced by his administration were already yielding results. “Our GDP is growing, inflation is tumbling down and improvement is being witnessed in fiscal deficit,” he said, adding that companies had returned to profitability and investment levels had risen.

The President assured Nigerians that new tax laws scheduled to take effect next year would bring relief. “The laws come with good news to the poor, the low-income earners as well as small businesses,” he said, explaining that food, medication, education, agriculture and shared transportation would be exempt from burdensome taxes.

Referencing the theme of the roundtable, Tinubu stressed that citizens must continue to invest trust in Nigeria’s democracy.

He commended Ajimobi’s widow, Chief (Mrs) Fatima Florence Ajimobi, describing the late former governor as “a devoted family man blessed with a warm and witty sense of humour,” and urged APC members in Oyo State to work together to reclaim power in 2027.

“This is achievable. And this must be achieved,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, said democracy should not focus on elections alone but must reflect the character and values of the people.

He emphasised the need for political elites to close ranks for the common good of the nation.

Uzodinma lauded the Tinubu administration, saying that since its inception in 2023, it has recorded several success stories.

“The reasoning of the average man on the street is gradually changing and merit is gradually becoming the order of the day,” he concluded.

In his remarks, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, described the roundtable as a fitting platform to honour Ajimobi’s legacy and engage critically with issues central to Nigeria’s democratic development.

Makinde said the late former governor made enduring contributions to governance in Oyo State and left behind lessons that transcended partisan politics.

He noted that the theme of the roundtable was timely, especially at a period when citizens’ confidence in democratic institutions was being tested.

According to him, rebuilding trust in democracy requires sincerity, accountability and inclusive governance from political leaders, stressing that electoral credibility could only be achieved when political parties practised internal democracy and fulfilled promises made to the electorate.

Makinde added that successive administrations had a responsibility to deepen democratic values by promoting peaceful political engagement and ensuring that governance delivered tangible benefits to the people.

He said Oyo State remained committed to strengthening democratic institutions and encouraging active civic participation, adding that forums such as the Ajimobi Roundtable provided opportunities for reflection and collective action in advancing good governance.

Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Oshoba, charged the nation’s leadership to focus more on agriculture, infrastructure and security to restore the hope and confidence of voters.

He also urged the elite class to become more involved in politics with a genuine desire to serve the people, stressing that military rule could never be a better alternative to democracy.

Delivering the keynote lecture, renowned scholar and diplomat, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, warned that declining voter turnout reflected a growing loss of confidence in the democratic system.

He described as worrisome the drop in voter turnout from 69 per cent in 2003 to 25 per cent in the 2023 general election.

“There is nothing worse to preserve a system than when a sizable proportion of the population begins to lose faith and trust in the system,” he said.

Gambari stressed that democracy could only thrive when Nigerians saw themselves first as Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious or political differences.

“Those to whom responsibilities are handed to must also make us proud of their activities. We have to see in them the vision of our future,” he said.

He warned that election rigging benefited no one, adding, “You can rig election and win; the consequences are disastrous.”

Gambari ruled out military rule and one-party dominance as alternatives, warning that prolonged military rule could not sustain democratic institutions and that a one-party system would not endure.

“Nigeria is too full of ambitious politicians that one party cannot contain. It will not happen and if it happens, it will lead to disaster and should be avoided,” he said, citing the collapse of one-party socialist systems at the end of the Cold War.

He identified voter apathy, lack of internal party democracy, distrust in party leadership and unfulfilled promises as persistent challenges to electoral credibility.

One of the discussants, Professor Gbade Ojo of the Department of Political Science, University of Ilorin, said no political party in Nigeria could be regarded as ideologically grounded, citing the absence of clear ideology and internal democracy.

He noted that many party members were not financial members, leaving parties in the hands of moneybags who hijack structures for selfish interests.

Professor Ojo also decried the failure of political parties to sponsor opinion polls in the process of selecting their leaders.

Earlier in her welcome address, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi thanked President Tinubu for what she described as his loyalty and consistent support for the roundtable.

She said the President had demonstrated commitment “not only through his consecutive representation at the roundtable, but through his continued support, genuine commitment and intentional pursuit of the principles of good governance and democracy, both before and during his presidency.”