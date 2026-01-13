Nestoil, Neconde, Ernest Obiejesi, Nnenna Obiejesi’s appeals suffer major set back as Supreme Court orders them back to the Court of Appeal

Judge cautions debtors must repay debts rather than file cases

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja today in a panel presided over by his lordship Justice Inyang Okoro JSC ordered parties to go back to the Court of Appeal for that court to resolve the issue of legal representation and thereafter report back on the 26th January 2026.

Other justices on the panel concurring with the presiding justice were Justice Jauro JSC, Justice Sankey JSC, Justice Adumehin JSC and Justice Sadiq Umar JSC.

The Supreme Court also strongly cautioned counsel that in matters of debt recovery, the debtor should simply be encouraged to pay the debt rather than filing frivolous appeals/applications.

Purporting to represent Neconde was Chief Olanipekun, SAN, and for Nestoil, Muiz Banire, SAN, whose competence and authority is being challenged by Ayo Olorunfemi, SAN, leading Ame Ogie for Neconde and Ayoola Ajayi, SAN, leading MB Ganiyu for Nestoil.

Appearing for Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi was Chinonye Obiagwu SAN, while Kehinde Ogunyumiju SAN, leading Ademola Abimbola SAN and Chikasolu Ojukwu SAN, appeared for Nnenna Obiejesi.

Also in court was the receiver/manager, Mr ABUBAKAR SULU-GAMBARI SAN. Representing FBNQUEST Merchant Bank Limited & First Trustees were Babajide Koku SAN, Victor Ogude SAN, Omosanya Poopola SAN, leading Toheeb Ipaye, Kamaal Fagbemi, Kehinde Wilkey and Buchi Ofulue. Today’s proceedings send very strong signals to debtors and counsel to debtors that a debt owed must be paid.