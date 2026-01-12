New Awujale will emerge within a month – Ruling house

The Olori Ebi Fusengbuwa ruling house and former ICAN President, Otunba Abdul Lateef Owoyemi, has said that anyone displeased with the selection process for the next Awujale should channel grievances to the government, assuring that the kingmakers will not make any mistakes.

Owoyemi spoke on Monday after the completion of the 95 nominations of aspirants for the position of the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode.

Owoyemi assured that within a month, Ijebuland would have a king to sit on the Awujale’s stool.

He stated that after the due process of nomination and submission of names, the kingmakers would sift through the best candidates and forward their names to the government for approval.

“We have 19 days for anyone aggrieved to express their displeasure. We have 86 princes and princesses who have expressed interest in the throne; we have successfully, peacefully, and harmoniously nominated eighty-six (86) candidates today. Now, it’s in the hands of the kingmakers to do their work and select one of them for us.”

We in the Fusegbuwa ruling house have conducted extensive traditional research through the oracles to guide us on what’s going to happen, and we have no doubt at all that the kingmakers will select the person the Almighty God himself has appointed, and our ancestors have also blessed,” he said.

Owoyemi further explained that the nomination is a win-win for the whole family, adding that those who may not be king would serve in the palace, and noting that there wouldn’t be a need for litigation after the process.

Recall that all the nominees had earlier signed a form assuring the ruling house that they would all abide by and accept the outcome of the process

.”It’s a win-win for everybody because even those who may not be appointed as the king will serve in the palace by the grace of God; there will be no litigation. So, we can rest assured that by the grace of Almighty God, we are going to be very happy,” he said.

Owoyemi expressed confidence in the government, saying they would follow due process and do the right things, supporting what the family supports.

“For the government, well, we know the government is going to do the right thing and support what the family supports. And God will guide them right and select the best person for us. And we know they will not make any mistake,” he added.

Among the candidates nominated were Fatai Arowolo of Aroon Construction Company, Biodun Onanuga, husband of the immediate Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Dr Kunle Hassan, the founder of Eye Foundation, and others.

The nomination process was witnessed by many observers, government representatives, security agents, journalists, and others for transparency and accountability.