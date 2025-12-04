New defence minister Musa will be uncompromising on terrorism — ILDS

A civil society organisation (CSO), the Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), is optimistic that the newly appointed Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd), will be uncompromising in the fight against bandits and terrorism in Nigeria.

ILDC National President, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, during a briefing with reporters in Abuja on Thursday, described Musa as a “detribalised Nigerian” with the experience, integrity, and courage to confront the country’s security challenges.

Nnam expressed confidence in Musa’s ability to degrade and defeat terrorist networks, urging national support for the Minister of Defence.

Nnam highlighted Musa’s extensive military background, including his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff, noting that he is “uncompromising in the fight against terrorism.”

“Retired General Christopher Musa is a man of proven character, integrity, and professionalism. He is not a tribal bigot nor a sympathiser of terrorists. He operates strictly in accordance with the rules of engagement, without fear or favour,” Nnam said.

He praised President Tinubu’s decision, stressing that Musa’s leadership comes at a critical juncture for Nigeria’s security, as the country continues to face threats from Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), bandits, and other insurgent groups.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility. Citizens must report suspicious activities, and by doing so, our gallant officers will be empowered to defeat terrorism,” Nnam added.

He also lauded the Senate for swiftly confirming Musa’s appointment, describing it as a necessary step to strengthen Nigeria’s defence architecture.

Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and military strategist, brings decades of operational experience to his new role. During his military career, he led several counter-insurgency operations, earning recognition for his strategic planning, discipline, and commitment to upholding human rights in conflict zones.

Analysts believe his appointment signals a renewed focus on intelligence-driven operations and coordinated military campaigns across the country.

ILDC’s endorsement reflects broad civil society support for Musa’s leadership, highlighting expectations that he will bring decisiveness, professionalism, and integrity to Nigeria’s defence sector.

The organisation expressed optimism that with Musa at the helm, the Nigerian Armed Forces will be better positioned to restore peace, strengthen national security, and protect citizens from persistent threats.

With his confirmation by the Senate on Wednesday, Musa officially assumes office at a time when Nigerians are looking for a strong, strategic, and principled approach to tackling insecurity nationwide.