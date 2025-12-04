New NPC chair pledges to deliver credible, technology-driven national census

The newly appointed Chairman of the National Population Commission, Dr Aminu Yusuf, on Wednesday assumed duty, pledging to deliver to Nigerians credible and reliable demographic data for national development planning.

Speaking at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Yusuf who was earlier sworn-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu along with commissioners representing Nasarawa and Yobe states, stated that the President delivered a charge that resonates deeply with clarity and purpose and urged them to rebuild confidence, modernise the demographic systems and deliver a credible, transparent and technology-driven national census that will not merely count people, but shape policies, drive development and guide the destiny of the country.

He emphasised that President Tinubu’s words were more than instructions, but a call to national renewal and thanked the President for finding them worthy of the great responsibility.

Yusuf noted that their appointments reflect the President’s faith in integrity, competence and commitment to national service.

He said, “This trust is both a privilege and a solemn responsibility, one I pledge to uphold with unwavering dedication. It is with profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that I stand before you today, with my heart filled with humility, honour and a deep sense of duty, as I assume the responsibility of serving as Chairman of this esteemed Commission, an institution at the very centre of Nigeria’s development journey.

“I wish to use this opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of my predecessor, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra. Through his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment, he greatly advanced Nigeria’s demographic governance and fortified the institutional foundations upon which we continue to build.”

Yusuf observed that the success of the commission’s mandate depends on the collective commitment of all Federal Commissioners, the Director-General, as well as the commission’s management and staff, and called for cooperation and support from everyone as they embark on the transformative journey.

He pointed out that the commission’s mandates extend far beyond the conduct of national censuses, adding that the NPC is entrusted with maintaining a robust Civil Registration and Vital Statistics system, developing and preserving a comprehensive National Geospatial Frame, conducting specialised surveys that generate high-quality data and providing the government with evidence-based advice on population-related matters.

The chairman stated that his priority will be to strengthen the very foundations of the commission to enable every department, state office and unit to operate with renewed synergy and a shared vision.

He announced a Seven-Point Agenda that will serve as a strategic and operational roadmap to strengthen internal capacity, restore public confidence, and position the National Population Commission as a modern, globally competitive institution.