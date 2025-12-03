Tinubu swears in permanent secretaries, NPC chair as FEC pays tribute to Ogwu

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, swore in five newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and Aminu Yusuf as Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), while the Federal Executive Council (FEC) observed a minute of silence in honour of the late Ambassador Joy Uche Ogwu, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, who died at 79.

The brief swearing-in ceremony was held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly before the FEC meeting commenced.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Alhaji Abdulkarim Ozi Ibrahim (North Central), Dr. John Chidiebere Ezeamama, Dr. Abdul Sule Usman Garba (North West), Dr. Ishiyaku Musa Mohammed (North East) and Dr. Ukaire Binyerem Chigbowu (South East).

According to officials, the appointments form part of the administration’s effort to strengthen the federal civil service with competent and experienced officers capable of driving efficient policy implementation.

The President also administered the oath of office to two NPC Commissioners, complementing the appointment of Yusuf as Chairman of the commission.

Government sources said the move underscores the administration’s emphasis on population management and demographic planning as key components of national development.

Earlier, the FEC observed a minute of silence in honour of Ambassador Ogwu, whose distinguished diplomatic career spanned decades. She was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential voices in foreign policy and global affairs.

Ambassador Ogwu, who served under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was praised by council members for her professionalism, patriotism and contributions to Nigeria’s international standing.

Wednesday’s meeting had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, ministers and presidential aides.

The Council is expected to deliberate on key national priorities, including economic reforms, security, infrastructure and social programmes.

Officials at the Villa said the new appointments are expected to boost the capacity of the federal bureaucracy, improve policy coordination and accelerate implementation of government programmes, while also reflecting the administration’s commitment to honouring distinguished public servants such as Ambassador Ogwu.