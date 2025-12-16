New resort opens in Lekki to boost government revenue

A new hospitality, Westside Hotel & Resort, has opened in Okun Ajah, Lekki axis of Lagos State.The promoters said the move re-echoes the centrality of the hospitality sector in driving economic growth, job creation and community development.



The founder and Chief Executive Officer, East-West Ezeike, while speaking at the launch, clarified that the investment was not only to expand leisure and tourism offerings in Lagos, but also to contribute to national development goals.



He said the hospitality industry plays a major role in attracting foreign investments, increasing government revenue and stimulating infrastructure development, noting that facilities such as hotels often support improvement in roads, water supply and power systems that benefit surrounding communities.

Ezeike added that hotels across the country contribute to economic diversification and promote cultural exchange between local communities and international visitors, strengthening global ties and enhancing Nigeria’s reputation as a tourist destination.

General Manager of the resort, Joel Ochedikwu, said the project is focused on delivering family-friendly and innovative hospitality experiences, while also contributing to wider social and economic progress.