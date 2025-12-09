New tax laws offer relief to taxpayers, says Kogi IRS boss

The Executive Chairman of Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), Dr. Salihu Enehe, has assured stakeholders that the newly harmonised tax laws offer significant relief to taxpayers and will boost revenue generation.

Dr. Enehe also mentioned that the reformed tax laws, set to commence next month, are business-friendly.

Enehe delivered these assurances at a stakeholders’ forum held at Lugard House, Lokoja, on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, Enehe noted that from January 2026, the new tax laws will alleviate the burden of multiple taxation, end tax evasion, and close revenue leakages.

“The reforms provide substantial relief to low-income individuals by exempting those earning up to ₦1 million annually (₦83,000 monthly) from Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax.

“Individuals earning up to ₦1.7 million per month enjoy reduced tax rates. Additionally, essential items—including food, healthcare, education, electricity, and public transport are zero-rated for VAT,” he said.

He assured that the new tax laws create transparency in tax administration, “uniform tax laws and oversight by the Tax Ombudsman promote greater accountability across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), thereby fostering public trust in the system”.

In his goodwill message, the Special Adviser on Internal Revenue, Hon Rahman Nasir, said, “The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 introduces major reforms aimed at widening the tax net, improving compliance, strengthening legal frameworks, and enhancing revenue generation for sustainable development without killing businesses and individuals”.

The 1-day stakeholders forum, with the theme “Understanding Nigeria’s Tax Acts 2025,” was meant to expand public enlightenment and foster a deeper understanding of the new tax laws.

The event witnessed paper presentations by various speakers and was attended by members of the business communities from the state, politicians, civil servants, civil Society organisations, traders, etc.

In other news, the authority in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State has declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in all 11 wards of the local government.

The curfew is expected to commence from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am, effective from December 2, 2025, until further notice.

The LGA also declared 24-hour security surveillance and patrol in the communities with instructions for worshippers to restrict religious gatherings in view of the prevailing security situation across the country.

Chairman of the local government, Hon. Edibo Peter Mark, announced the curfew in a statement on Wednesday.

The Guardian reports that the prevailing security threats in the LGA are not unconnected to security threats at the local government’s borders and to the need to curb the influx of suspicious visitors. This is in addition to internal security threats arising from the contestation for elective positions in the wards following the sales of nomination forms for the next local government election in the state.