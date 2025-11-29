New Tax Laws: Tinubu sets up implementation committee

Low-Income Workers Will Benefit From New Laws, Says Taxtech

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) to drive the coordinated rollout of his administration’s new tax laws.

This came as a leading provider of tax administration and data security technologies, Taxaide Technologies Limited (Taxtech), has urged Nigerians to embrace the new tax laws as the reform will be beneficial to individuals, especially low-income earners.

The committee, chaired by Mr. Joseph Tegbe, is mandated to ensure effective and seamless implementation of the reforms in line with the government’s economic objectives.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Friday, stated that the NTPIC is expected to enhance revenue mobilisation, reduce leakages, reinforce accountability, and strengthen the government’s fiscal sustainability and development objectives.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, will supervise the committee’s activities.

According to the Presidency, the NTPIC will conduct wide-ranging consultations across the public and private sectors to ensure inclusive input into the implementation process.

Tegbe, a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCIT), brings over 35 years of experience spanning the public and private sectors, including his tenure as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa.

Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, Mrs. Sanyade Okoli, will serve as Secretary, while other members include Ismaeel Ahmed and Rukaiya El-Rufai.

In setting up the committee, President Tinubu stressed that effective implementation of the Tax Acts is central to the nation’s economic transformation agenda, critical to strengthening public finance management, and essential for maintaining investor confidence.

“These new Tax Acts reflect our administration’s commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses.

“The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government,” the President said.

The committee’s mandate includes extensive stakeholder engagement through nationwide consultations with the private sector, professional bodies, and subnational governments, as well as public awareness campaigns to support smooth rollout of the laws.

It will also prioritise strong inter-agency coordination by aligning key revenue and regulatory institutions, harmonising existing frameworks with new statutes, and ensuring unified oversight during the transition period.

Comprising experts in tax administration, finance, law, civil society, and the private sector, the committee is structured to deliver an inclusive and balanced approach to policy execution.

Tegbe affirmed the team’s readiness to get to work.

“We understand the strategic importance of these Tax Acts. Our committee will work closely with all stakeholders to support the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in ensuring seamless implementation and building public trust in the tax system,” he said.

To Edun, “with the establishment of this committee, Mr. President has not only set the direction but also provided the authority and support required to reset not just the tax system but the entire fiscal policy framework of government to deliver significant economic growth for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

Speaking with newsmen, Executive Director at Taxtech, Oyeyemi Oke, said the provisions of the new laws significantly reduce the tax burden on people earning modest incomes.

“What we see under the law is that low-income earners will pay lower taxes,” he said.

Oke, who spoke ahead of the firm’s 10th Anniversary Celebration alongside the 2025 Africa Data Security Conclave (ADSC), explained that individuals earning the national minimum wage would pay no taxes at all under the new regime.

His words: “In fact, the guys who are earning the minimum wage will actually not pay any taxes. Now, the low-income earners will be people from, let’s say N70,000, that is the minimum, up to N2.1 million.

“So, if you’re earning between N70,000 and N2.1 million, you wouldn’t pay higher taxes. Actually, some will not pay taxes at all, and those that will even pay taxes, looking at the analysis we’ve done, will be paying lower taxes if you are earning below N2.1 million. The story changes immediately if you go beyond N2.1 million.”

Oke added that individuals earning above that threshold would pay higher taxes, describing the framework as a progressive tax regime designed to boost the spending power of low-income groups.

“Once you go beyond N2.1 million, then you’ll be paying higher taxes. So, the impact of the law as it relates to individual taxes is actually that people of low income, people that are within the low-income band will actually have more money to spend, which will increase what we call the purchasing power. Then the guys who are the high-income earners will definitely pay more taxes,” he noted.

He acknowledged that much of the controversy surrounding the law stems from misinterpretation, adding that the reform, though impactful, is largely positive for the majority of Nigerian workers.

Also speaking, the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Bidemi Olumide, said Taxtech had been building quietly over the years and described the 2025 ADSC as a strategic platform dedicated to Africa’s unique data security challenges.

“Now is the time to let the world know us, like us and project us appropriately. Our story is simple: We automate processes and we secure data.

“ADSC is where we call Africa together to discuss data security issues and design solutions tailored to our context. We cannot continue to adopt Western approaches wholesale,” he said.

Highlighting Taxtech’s expanding portfolio, Olumide added: “We are an enterprise platform that assists businesses and their ecosystem with payroll and pension services. We are one of the foremost companies assisting integrators and service providers for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on e-fiscalisation.

“We have since evolved beyond pay tech into a formidable logistics tech arm that automates logistics processes, especially road logistics and movements within factories. We have also expanded into HR tech.”

Executive Director and Partner, Management Support Services at Taxtech, Mr. Olugbenga Sile, stressed the need for broad participation in conversations around digital security.

“The ADSC is a conversation everyone needs to join. You don’t need to be a digital security expert. AI is now part of everything we do,” he said.