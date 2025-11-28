New tax laws: Tinubu sets up implementation committee

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) to drive the coordinated rollout of his administration’s new tax laws.

The committee, chaired by Mr Joseph Tegbe, is mandated to ensure the effective and seamless implementation of the reforms in line with the government’s economic objectives.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, will supervise the committee’s activities.

According to the Presidency, the NTPIC will conduct wide-ranging consultations across the public and private sectors to ensure inclusive input into the implementation process.

Tegbe, a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCIT), brings over 35 years of experience spanning the public and private sectors, including his tenure as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa.

Mrs Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, will serve as Secretary, while other members include Ismaeel Ahmed and Rukaiya El-Rufai.

In setting up the committee, President Tinubu stressed that effective implementation of the Tax Acts is central to the nation’s economic transformation agenda, critical to strengthening public finance management, and essential for maintaining investor confidence.

“These new Tax Acts reflect our administration’s commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses.

“The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government,” the President said.

The committee’s mandate includes extensive stakeholder engagement through nationwide consultations with the private sector, professional bodies, and subnational governments, as well as public awareness campaigns to support smooth rollout of the laws.

It will also prioritise strong inter-agency coordination by aligning key revenue and regulatory institutions, harmonising existing frameworks with new statutes, and ensuring unified oversight during the transition period.

Comprising experts in tax administration, finance, law, civil society, and the private sector, the committee is structured to deliver an inclusive and balanced approach to policy execution.

Tegbe affirmed the team’s readiness to get to work. “We understand the strategic importance of these Tax Acts.

Our committee will work closely with all stakeholders to support the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in ensuring seamless implementation and building public trust in the tax system,” he said.

Edun added, “With the establishment of this committee, Mr President has not only set the direction but also provided the authority and support required to reset not just the tax system but the entire fiscal policy framework of government to deliver significant economic growth for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a Friday statement that the NTPIC is expected to enhance revenue mobilisation, reduce leakages, reinforce accountability, and strengthen the government’s fiscal sustainability and development objectives.