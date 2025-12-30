New tax laws to take effect Jan 1 as scheduled — Presidency

The Federal Government has reaffirmed that Nigeria’s new tax laws will commence as scheduled on January 1, 2026, including those that already took effect on June 26, 2025, dismissing speculations about any suspension or reversal of the reform programme.

According to the Presidency, the tax reforms represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a fairer, more competitive and resilient fiscal framework capable of supporting sustainable economic growth and strengthening the social contract between the government and citizens.

The government stressed that the new tax regime is not designed to impose higher taxes on Nigerians but to deliver a structural reset of the tax system through harmonisation, efficiency and equity, while protecting the dignity of citizens and businesses.

“These reforms are aimed at creating clarity, reducing multiplicity, and ensuring that the tax system works for both government and taxpayers,” the statement said, adding that the focus is on broadening compliance rather than increasing tax burdens.

The Presidency urged all stakeholders, including the National Assembly, state governments, the private sector and civil society, to support the implementation phase of the reforms, noting that the process has now firmly entered the delivery stage.

Addressing public discourse around alleged alterations to some provisions of the recently enacted laws, the government said no substantial issue has been established that would justify disrupting the reform timeline.

“Trust is built over time by making the right decisions, not through premature or reactive measures,” the statement noted, emphasising that stability and consistency are critical to the success of long-term fiscal reforms.

The administration further reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to due process and the sanctity of enacted laws, pledging continued collaboration with the National Assembly to swiftly resolve any concerns that may arise during implementation.

The Presidency assured Nigerians that the Federal Government will continue to act in the overriding public interest to deliver a modern tax system that promotes prosperity, shared responsibility and inclusive national development.