New tax regime: Rivers residents urged to embrace change

The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS), in collaboration with financial experts, has called on Nigerians, particularly Christians, to support the new tax regime introduced by the Federal Government, which will take effect from January 1, 2026.

The appeal was made during a public seminar titled “The Nigeria New Tax Law,” organised by the Rivers State Mega Region Empowerment Group of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) in Port Harcourt.

Officials of the RIRS explained that the new tax law is designed to boost government revenue, improve the business environment, and ensure fairness in tax administration. Residents were advised to obtain Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) to enable seamless business operations and financial transactions.

Experts at the event stressed that tax payment remains a civic responsibility, warning that tax evasion is an offence under the law.

They clarified that church offerings and tithes are exempt from taxation, although contracts awarded by churches are taxable.

They also highlighted reliefs and exemptions under the new regime, including zero tax for individuals earning below ₦800,000 annually, noting that the reforms are expected to stimulate economic growth and improve living standards.

Participants were reminded that President Bola Tinubu, on June 26, 2025, signed four major tax-related Acts into law: the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (NRSA) 2025; and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act (JRBA) 2025.

Speaking on “PAYE and Other Taxes in Rivers State,” an RIRS official, Godgift Ebelogu, said the new tax law was not designed to increase citizens’ burden but is people-friendly, especially for business owners.

Ebelogu urged residents and business operators in the state to obtain their TINs, warning that tax evaders would face sanctions once the law comes into effect.

He listed some of the taxes applicable in Rivers State to include property tax, marine tax, Economic Development Levy for companies, solid waste (sanitation) tax, business premises tax and pool betting tax.

The RIRS official, however, noted that the exemption of individuals earning below ₦800,000 annually could reduce revenue generation in the short term.

Acknowledging the prevalence of tax evasion, Ebelogu urged Christians to lead by example, citing the Biblical injunction in Mark 12:17, where Jesus Christ said: “Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.”

He added that enforcement would be minimal if citizens voluntarily comply with government policies and programmes.

Providing an overview of the Nigeria Tax Law 2025, Mr Solomon Imonikhe urged Nigerians to prepare for the law’s implementation and avoid claiming ignorance.

He advised citizens to properly document their transactions and clearly state their purposes, noting that the new law would leave no hiding place for tax evaders.

According to him, the four Acts signed by President Tinubu are part of a broader reform initiative to modernise and streamline Nigeria’s tax system, enhance revenue generation, improve the business environment, and promote fairness in tax administration.

Speaking on Tax Identification Numbers and the new tax law, Mr Ike Ukwuoma encouraged taxable adults to fulfil their civic obligations, while also calling on the government to provide essential amenities funded through tax revenues.

In his closing remarks, the Mega Senior Regional Overseer (Mega SRO), Olawole Dahunsi, urged participants to embrace the new tax regime as it becomes a key fiscal policy of the Federal Government in 2026.

Dahunsi thanked the resource persons for enlightening the public on the new tax law and called for wider dissemination of the information across the state and beyond.