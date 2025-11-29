NGO commends Okpebholo, as government disowns Presco land revocation

The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa has lauded Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for his firm and transparent handling of the controversy surrounding a purported revocation of Presco Plc’s Statutory Right of Occupancy.

The group commended the governor for swiftly distancing his administration from the newspaper publication announcing the alleged revocation; a notice the government has since described as unauthorised, misleading, and entirely false.

The coalition in a statement in Abuja by its Country Director, Mr. John Mayaki, said Okpebholo’s response shows “maturity, responsible leadership, and a clear commitment to investor confidence.”

The statement noted that such decisiveness is essential for economic stability and sustainable development in Edo State.

According to the group, the episode could have triggered panic among investors and disrupted agricultural and industrial productivity in the state, but the governor’s quick clarification helped “restore calm, protect livelihoods, and reaffirm the administration’s respect for the rule of law.”

The coalition also welcomed the government’s revelation that the publication was issued unilaterally by the former Managing Director of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS), who acted without approval and in violation of established procedures. It further applauded the state government for initiating an administrative review to prevent similar breaches in the future.

“We are encouraged by the governor’s insistence on due process, transparency, and orderly land administration. This is the type of governance that promotes economic growth, strengthens trust in public institutions, and attracts both local and foreign investment,” the group stated.

The coalition urged stakeholders, particularly in the agricultural and industrial sectors, to continue supporting the government’s efforts to maintain a stable and investor-friendly environment.

It added that the swift disowning of the notice confirms that Edo State under Okpebholo is committed to fairness, legal compliance, and protection of strategic economic assets like Presco Plc.