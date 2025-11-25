NGO pledges support for PWDs

In commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a non-governmental organisation, Project Enable Africa (PEA) has pledged to ensure that Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are not just beneficiaries of inclusion but active architects of Africa’s inclusive future.

The NGO made the pledge ahead of its premier Disability Inclusion Conference, AbilityX 1.0, with the theme, “The Future of Disability Inclusion in Nigeria”. The event, in partnership with Jobberman Nigeria, will take place on December 2 at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Executive Director of PEA, Mr Olalekan Owonikoko, described AbilityX as a bold shift from advocacy to action.

“This conference will explore the intersection of disability, data, technology, and the future of work, showcasing policy innovations, inclusive digital solutions, and emerging assistive technologies,” he stated.

He noted that AbilityX 1.0 will convene leading voices across sectors to explore thematic areas that are critical to long-term disability inclusion, including financial inclusion, employability, entrepreneurship, healthcare, inclusive media, hospitality, and data-driven policy.