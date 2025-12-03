Nicole inspires optimism through art, philanthropy at exhibition

IN a compelling display of artistry and compassion, 16-year-old contemporary visual artist, Nicole Harry-Erin, hosted a solo exhibition titled, The Essence of Life at the Nike Art Gallery in Abuja last weekend.

The event stood out not only for its artistic merit but also for its commitment to charitable efforts, aiming to uplift those in need.

The exhibition showcased six remarkable art pieces, each thoughtfully created to highlight themes of everyday beauty and resilience. Nicole’s work vividly captured the essence of optimism, weaving together elements of light, music and the spontaneous joy of life through her meticulous brush strokes.

The dynamic nature of her art resonated with attendees, inviting them to embark on a visual journey that celebrated the richness of life’s moments.

The Essence of Life also served as a vital fundraising initiative for Nicole. Priced at N100,000 each, the art pieces garnered attention not only for their aesthetic appeal but also for their potential to make a meaningful impact.

Proceeds from the exhibition were dedicated to supporting children at the Hope and Faith Orphanage in Apo Dutse, Abuja. The event attracted a diverse and enthusiastic audience, united by their appreciation for art and shared commitment to a noble cause.

Expressing concern for the increasing challenges faced by the underprivileged, Nicole revealed that her inspiration for the exhibition stemmed from a visit to the Apo Dutse Orphanage.

This experience motivated her to transform her passion for painting into a means of raising funds for the orphanage.

She urged fellow artists and compassionate individuals to join in supporting children living in difficult circumstances.

She said: “I hope my exhibition encourages more people to contribute to the well-being of the less privileged, not just through art exhibitions but in various creative ways, The Essence of Life reflects the little moments that enrich our lives like enjoying breakfast, reading a book or playing the piano.”

The coordinator, Charity, Hope and Faith Orphanage, Charity ThankGod, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Nicole’s generous initiative.

She noted that the funds raised (about N1.2million will significantly contribute to covering the school fees of 10 children in the home.

ThankGod also called on the government and private sector operators to establish structures that facilitate ongoing support for orphanages.

Also, one of the art enthusiasts present, Pastor Oladitan Olowodola, commended Nicole’s philanthropic spirit and the powerful message behind her art.

He emphasised the importance of inspiring young people to look beyond personal gain and invest in helping those less fortunate.

“The widening gap between the haves and have-nots is a pressing issue. Many remain unaware of the urgent need for change. This exhibition challenges everyone to recognise that if a 16-year-old can contribute to society, we all have the potential to make an even greater difference”, he concluded.