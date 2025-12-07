NICOWA advocates stronger family systems to boost correctional officers’ morale

THE Nigerian Correctional Officers’ Wives’ Association (NICOWA) has called for stronger family systems to boost the morale of correctional personnel who are at the forefront of national security.

President of the association and wife of the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mrs Victoria Nwakuche, made the call during the 2025 NICOWA National Convention yesterday in Abuja.

She said correctional officers are frontline actors in Nigeria’s security architecture, and their families play key roles in their emotional and mental stability as they serve in one of the most demanding security sectors.

The president pointed out that “In NICOWA, we understand the emotional, social and economic challenges faced by correctional officers’ families, we know the strength it takes to hold the home front while our spouses serve the nation in crisis-sensitive environment.”

Speaking on the theme of the convention, ‘Women Navigating Modern-Day Pressures: The Role of Women in Tackling Societal Issues’, Mrs Nwakuche urged NICOWA members across Nigeria to reflect on their progress and set a future course for the association.

She said that “The pressure on women has grown more complex and demanding, from economic challenges to rising social responsibilities. Despite these pressures, our women continue to stand at the heart of stability, progress, and international development.”

She urged participants to reflect on their roles in addressing societal issues such as drug abuse and gender-based violence, noting that the convention is a call to action to NICOWA.

In his remarks, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, acknowledged the challenges faced by NICOWA members.

He stated that “The pressures women face today are unprecedented. You provide the emotional stability that keeps our officers grounded.

“When women unite with purpose, they become a force for transformation.”

The CG emphasised that the support of wives is fundamental to the strength of correctional officers.

Keynote speaker at the event, Irena Ikyegh, observed that while the contributions of women in the home may sometimes go unnoticed, they are the glue that holds families and societies together and that women are blessed with the ability to adapt and strive in the place of adversity.

She added that “With a unique blend of emotional intelligence, empathy and determination, women have been instrumental in shaping the fabric of our society, fostering growth and promoting harmony.

“Women can drive meaningful transformation by supporting themselves, they can bring meaningful innovations to the table and support your correctional officers in Nigeria in strengthening their contributions to boosting security.”