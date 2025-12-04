Niger varsity refunds tuition of best graduating student

Newgate University Minna, Niger State, has announced a refund of school fees from 100-400 level to the institution’s best graduating student, Hauwa Maude Kulu, who got first class honours from the Department of Public Health.

The Chancellor, Judge Kaigama (SAN), disclosed this during the 2025 and maiden graduation of the university, yesterday, in Minna.

According to him, the beneficiary was also awarded automatic employment and admission if she chooses to read further.

The first private university in Niger was established in May 2022.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago, represented by his Deputy, Yakubu Garba, promised that his administration would continue to support the university to achieve its objectives of bringing education closer to the people.

He said his government remains committed to strengthening the partnership with the university to enhance academic quality, noting that the administration had taken bold steps to uplift education at all levels.