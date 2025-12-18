Nigeria can’t defeat terror with guns alone, says SAN Akinboro

Nigeria’s escalating battle with terrorism and violent insecurity cannot be won through military force alone, but must be anchored on strong laws, effective justice delivery, and good governance, Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, has said.

Akinboro made the assertion while delivering the public lecture at the 40th convocation of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, for the award of diplomas, certificates, and prizes for the 2024/2025 graduands. The lecture took place at the Assembly Hall, North Campus of the institution.

Speaking on the theme, “Legal Framework and Strategies for Addressing Terrorism, Banditry and Insurgency in Nigeria – A Multidimensional Approach,” Akinboro examined the legal framework and strategies for addressing terrorism, banditry, and insurgency in the country.

He said the persistence of violence reflects deep gaps in legal enforcement, institutional coordination, and justice administration.

According to him, despite sustained military operations against terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), insecurity has spread beyond the North-East to include banditry, kidnapping, farmer–herder clashes, and cross-border criminal networks. This, he said, confirms that terrorism in Nigeria has become a multidimensional threat requiring more than battlefield responses.

“The use of force is necessary, but it is not sufficient. Without law, justice and accountable institutions, military victories will remain temporary and fragile,” Akinboro said.

The senior advocate pointed to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 as Nigeria’s most comprehensive legal tool against terrorism, noting that it provides clear definitions of terrorist offences, criminalises financing, and strengthens coordination among security and judicial institutions.

However, he warned that the law’s impact is weakened by poor enforcement, delayed prosecutions, and human rights violations that undermine public trust.

He stressed that terrorism thrives where justice is weak, adding that failure to investigate and prosecute offenders emboldens criminal networks and fuels radicalisation.

According to him, an effective counterterrorism strategy must ensure credible investigations, speedy trials, and proportionate punishment that deters future attacks.

Akinboro also highlighted the importance of financial intelligence and cybercrime laws in cutting off terrorist funding, saying that disrupting money flows is as critical as confronting fighters on the battlefield.

He urged stronger collaboration among security agencies, prosecutors, financial regulators, and the judiciary to secure convictions.

Beyond legal and institutional reforms, he identified poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion as underlying drivers of extremism.

He said sustainable peace would remain elusive unless government addresses these root causes through inclusive development and targeted social policies.

On structural reforms, Akinboro argued that Nigeria’s centralised security architecture limits effective enforcement at the grassroots.

He said decentralised and community-based policing initiatives, if properly regulated, would enhance intelligence gathering and improve response to local threats.

He added that Nigeria’s fight against terrorism must be comprehensive, combining military action with the rule of law, justice delivery, and socioeconomic development.

“Without placing law and justice at the centre of security policy, terrorism and banditry will continue to undermine national stability,” Akinboro warned.

In his remarks, the Acting Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Taiwo Lasisi, thanked the guest speaker for the thought-provoking lecture. The convocation ceremonies continue on Friday.