Nigeria, China rethink cooperation model amid debt, environmental concerns

• NACCIMA revives Nigeria-China business forum, ten years after

Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepen strategic cooperation across economic development, digital innovation, and media collaboration as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and advance Africa’s growth agenda.

Speaking at the Global Dialogue, themed, Jointly Drawing the Blueprint, Sharing the Development, organised by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and China Media Group (CMG), yesterday, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, said the partnership between both countries had entered a new era of comprehensive strategic cooperation following the recent elevation of bilateral ties agreed by President Xi Jinping and President Bola Tinubu in Beijing.

She noted that China’s just-concluded 14th Five-Year Plan had recorded historic achievements in economic, scientific, and environmental advancement, setting the stage for the 15th Five-Year Plan, which focuses on high-quality growth, self-reliance in science and technology, green development, and social well-being.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Special Duties, Mr Tunde Rahman, commended China’s model of consistent planning and long-term policy execution, describing it as a template worth studying by developing nations.

Rahman said China’s transformation over the past four decades underscored the value of strategic vision and discipline in national development.

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Eze Anaba, described the forum as a platform for advancing shared development and promoting understanding through effective communication and storytelling.

He praised the CMG and the Chinese Consulate-General in Lagos for their consistent support of professional exchange programmes, media training, and cross-cultural collaborations.

“For those of us in the media, this forum represents more than an emblematic event; it is a celebration of communication, collaboration, and the power of storytelling,” Anaba said.

In his remarks, the Director General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr Sola Obadimu, said the trade volume between Nigeria and China had exceeded $30 billion, underscoring China’s importance as a long-term development partner.

The NACCIMA DG highlighted four areas of focus for future collaboration as industrial cooperation, green and digital partnerships, clean energy solutions, and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening Nigeria–China business relations as it prepares for its Business Forum in Guangzhou, China, which kicked off yesterday.

The meeting between NACCIMA and the Nigerian Consulate in Guangzhou signals the return of a tradition last held in 2015, a renewed commitment to positioning Nigerian enterprises for greater visibility in China.‎ The closed-door meeting with the chamber and the Consul General marked a significant milestone for Nigerian business representation in China.

‎Despite the large number of Nigerians operating in the city, many of whom are engaged in logistics, the Consul General, Ambassador Collins Onwueke, observed that there have been very few formal Nigerian business presence or major investors in China.