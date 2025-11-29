Nigeria doesn’t violate religious freedom, FG insists

• Nation Battling Worsening Terrorism, Not Christian Genocide – Christian Network

• Mutfwang Warns Against Comparing Victims Of Bandits’ Attack Across Religious, Ethnic Divides

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has cautioned against what he described as a “growing and disturbing mischaracterisation” of Nigeria as a country that violates religious freedom, insisting that such claims are false and harmful to national unity.

This is even as the Northern Nigeria Christian Youth Network (NNCYN) has raised the alarm over the escalating wave of terrorism across the North, insisting that Nigeria was confronting a deepening national security crisis, not a religious war targeted at Christians.

Similarly, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has advised Nigerians to stop pointing fingers and comparing who lost more lives across religious and ethnic divides whenever armed bandits and criminal elements strike and kill people.

The minister, who spoke at the 25th anniversary of ActionAid Nigeria, said the narratives being circulated internationally that the government was aiding terrorists and criminal elements were geared at sowing division among Nigerians.

He said: “It is not accurate; it is not helpful. Indeed, it is very hurtful to brand Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom. These narratives are helping those who do not wish Nigeria well to push us towards a destination where Muslims and Christians do not live in harmony.”

The minister stressed that the country’s real enemies were terrorists, criminals and bandits “who have made a resolution to pit us against each other and deny us the unity we require to build a prosperous nation.”

Idris praised ActionAid for its 25 years of “action, service, and transformative work” in Nigeria. He commended the organisation’s efforts in women empowerment, education, healthcare support, governance reforms, and humanitarian response.

He also urged civil society organisations, including ActionAid, to lend their voices to fostering national cohesion and countering misleading narratives about the country’s diversity.

As part of the event, the minister launched the ActionAid Nigeria 25 Years Legacy Book and also unveiled the prototype of the organisation’s proposed new building, describing both as “a strong signal of long-term commitment to Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, stressed that as the organisation looks ahead, the context of poverty and inequality was shifting due to economic shocks and climate threats.

He, however, said women and young people were increasingly driving movements for change.

Mamedu said the organisation remains firmly committed to tackling poverty, inequality and exclusion through citizen-driven initiative.

Reacting to narratives portraying the violence in the country as a Christian genocide, the NNCYN, in a statement on Friday signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Lawrence Samaila, said such interpretations were misleading, dangerous, and risk inflaming religious tensions at a time when unity was crucial.

“These terrorists do not kill based on religion,” the statement declared. “Christians and Muslims are victims. Their motivation is criminality, money and power — not doctrine. To label this as a religious war is to fall for a dangerous distortion.”

The group warned that framing the attacks as targeted religious persecution undermines efforts to build a united front against violent extremism, noting that such narratives distract from the real threat — a sprawling network of terrorist and criminal groups operating with growing boldness.

NNCYN called on the Federal Government to adopt a proactive, intelligence-driven approach to tackling insecurity, stressing the urgent need for modern equipment, better funding, and improved motivation for troops deployed in frontline areas. It also urged religious leaders, traditional rulers and local communities to strengthen collaboration and share intelligence with security agencies to prevent further attacks.

The organisation appealed to the international community for increased support through technology deployment, intelligence sharing and capacity building to help Nigeria counter what it described as an expanding transnational security threat.

The umbrella body for Christian youths across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory also issued a stern warning to political actors allegedly benefitting from or fuelling insecurity, saying such individuals would ultimately face accountability for their actions.

“Nigeria is at a critical point. This is a fight for our collective survival, and we must confront it together,” the statement added.

Speaking on Friday at the North Central Zonal Public Hearing on National Security, which was held in Jos, Governor Mutfwang pointed out that it was time for Nigerians to join hands, unite and confront insecurity.

Represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Josephine Piyo, the governor noted that the scale, complexity and persistence of insecurity across the state were quite evident.

According to him, about 420 communities were attacked with nearly 12,000 lives lost and countless livelihoods destroyed between 2001 and May 2025, adding that the humanitarian, economic and social toll was profound.

Mutfwang stressed that evidence revealed that most of the deadly attacks were neither random nor isolated but appeared deliberate, coordinated and sustained by multiple actors pursuing economic, territorial, religious and political agenda.

He said: “The routes of infiltration, the patterns of destruction and the strategies of occupation all seem to point to a broader agenda of destabilisation, requiring decisive and multidimensional responses.

“In addition, a common feature of the plight of rural communities in Plateau State is the phenomenon of land displacements and land grabbing, resulting in loss of livelihoods, land and destruction of cultures.”

He stated that the criminal groups continue to exploit mining sites.

The governor said that while the state government has attempted to curb the menace through measures like mining bans, the challenges still remain due to the deep-rooted links between illegal mining and financing criminal activities.

He praised the Senate for organising the public hearing, saying he was confident that the initiative, among others, would help in finding lasting solutions to the insecurity problems of the state and the country as a whole.