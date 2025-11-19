Nigeria, drifting toward one-party rule — South, Middle Belt leaders

Nigeria is “drifting into dangerous territory,” the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) warned on Wednesday after a high-level meeting in Abuja that brought together top leaders of Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), and the Middle Belt Forum, and delegations from the South West, South East, and South South.

The meeting, chaired by Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, reviewed developments they say threaten Nigeria’s democracy, security, and social stability.

The leaders expressed deep alarm at what they described as a coordinated slide toward one-party domination, fuelled by mass defections, political coercion, and ideological inconsistencies across party lines.

They denounced the violent confrontation at the PDP national headquarters on November 18—involving a serving minister and sitting governors—calling it “a disgraceful assault on democratic norms.”

SMBLF also faulted the police for what it called “brazen involvement in partisan battles” and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) leadership under Prof. Joash Amupitan of failing to step in early to stabilise the political climate ahead of the 2027 elections.

On security, the Forum said Nigeria is under “severe siege”, pointing to the killing of Brigadier General Uba in Borno, the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga, Kebbi State, and deadly attacks in Kaduna, Kwara, and Kogi.

The leaders cited reports that the majority of victims are Christians and indigenous communities, while the attackers are largely linked to Fulani and Kanuri extremist groups, including fighters from outside Nigeria’s borders.

They called on the Federal Government to halt what they described as ethnic cleansing, act decisively to rescue abducted students, work sincerely with international partners—including the United States—and immediately roll out a plan to return displaced Middle Belt communities to their ancestral homes.

SMBLF urged the Federal Government to settle outstanding commitments to ASUU to avert a fresh shutdown of universities.

On the ongoing strike by resident doctors, the Forum said poor Nigerians who rely on public hospitals are paying the highest price and appealed for a speedy resolution.

The communique was signed by HRH Oba Olaitan, Leader, Afenifere; Dr Pogu Bitrus, President-General, Middle Belt Forum; and Amb. Godknows Boladei Igali, National Chairman, PANDEF.