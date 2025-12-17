Nigeria excluded from world’s 30 most miserable countries in 2024 ranking

Nigeria has not been listed among the world’s 30 most miserable countries in the latest ranking based on Okun’s Misery Index, according to data shared on X by data analytics platform Statisense, a development that contrasts with the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

The ranking, which uses Okun’s Misery Index with adjustments by Insider Monkey for 2024, places Zimbabwe at the top of the list, followed by South Africa and Yemen.

Other countries in the top 10 include Lebanon, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Iran, Syria and Sudan. Nigeria does not feature anywhere on the list.

Okun’s Misery Index is a commonly used economic indicator that combines inflation and unemployment rates to provide a snapshot of economic distress faced by citizens.

Higher scores indicate greater levels of economic discomfort, often reflecting macroeconomic instability, weak labour markets and rising living costs.

According to the ranking, several African countries appear prominently, including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Botswana, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Eswatini, Tunisia and Egypt.

Latin American and Caribbean countries such as Venezuela, Argentina, Haiti and Brazil are also listed, alongside Middle Eastern states including Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, Syria and Iraq.

The absence of Nigeria from the ranking comes at a time when the country is grappling with persistent inflationary pressures and employment concerns.

Nigeria’s inflation rate has remained elevated over the past year, driven by rising food prices, energy costs and currency depreciation.

Unemployment and underemployment, particularly among young people, have also been key policy concerns, highlighted repeatedly by government agencies and international financial institutions.

Despite these challenges, Nigeria’s exclusion from the top 30 suggests that, based strictly on the combined metrics of inflation and unemployment used in the index, other countries are experiencing higher levels of measured economic distress.

Analysts note that the index does not capture all dimensions of economic wellbeing, such as poverty rates, income inequality, access to public services or security conditions, but focuses narrowly on two macroeconomic indicators.

Zimbabwe, which tops the list, has faced prolonged economic instability marked by high inflation and currency volatility. South Africa, ranked second, continues to struggle with high unemployment despite having a relatively diversified economy.

Yemen, placed third, remains affected by years of conflict that have severely disrupted economic activity and employment.

South Korea’s appearance at number 25 is a confirmation of how rising inflation and labour market pressures can affect even advanced economies under certain conditions.

Statisense attributed the ranking to Okun’s Misery Index with Insider Monkey’s 2024 adjustment, which draws on publicly available economic data to compare countries.

The platform did not provide individual country scores in the post, but listed the final top 30 based on overall index values.

Nigeria’s economic performance has been closely monitored by international observers, particularly following recent policy reforms affecting fuel subsidies, exchange rates and fiscal management.

While these reforms have been aimed at stabilising the economy and improving long-term growth prospects, they have also contributed to short-term cost-of-living pressures.

For now, the data indicate that Nigeria, despite its economic difficulties, does not fall within the group of countries experiencing the highest levels of combined inflation and unemployment as captured by the Misery Index in 2024.