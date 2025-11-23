Nigeria First Policy drives GBB 1Gov Cloud rollout as humanitarian ministry goes live

The Federal Government’s Nigeria First Policy has recorded another milestone as the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has launched its 1Government Cloud Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), as part of the efforts to realise a paperless civil service.

The ministry went live on the 1Gov ECMS platform at its headquarters in the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, said the initiative aligns with the Nigeria First Policy and Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Doro said the drive to digitalise government operations, cut inefficiencies and make public institutions more responsive to citizens is a welcome development.

He said, “This innovation aligns squarely with the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the administration’s vision to digitalise government processes, reduce inefficiencies and make public institutions more responsive to citizens’ needs.

“Today’s event marks a significant step forward in the ministry’s ongoing commitment to innovation, transparency and operational excellence in the delivery of humanitarian and poverty reduction services to Nigerians across all regions.”

The minister commended the Permanent Secretary, the technical team and development partners for their efforts, saying their commitment reflects what a result-oriented public service should represent.

In her remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Didi Esther Walson-Jack, described the transition to paperless operations as a major milestone.

“This ministry, with its vital mission of supporting the vulnerable, is now embracing paperless processes, and I say this is a milestone,” she said.

According to her, the switch to the 1Gov ECMS platform represents a fundamental shift in how ministries operate, noting that automated workflows, reduced paper dependence and real-time collaboration will now be possible.

Walson-Jack called on other MDAs to key into the system and hailed Galaxy Backbone Limited for providing a shared digital infrastructure for the country in line with Nigeria First Policy.

She further urged the media to inform Nigerians that 19 ministries already operating on the 1Gov ECMS will no longer accept paper-based correspondence.

Also speaking, the Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, reaffirmed the agency’s role as the Federal Government’s digital infrastructure provider.

He said the government had invested heavily in digital infrastructure, adding that the current digitalisation push ensures public institutions fully utilise these investments.

Adeyanju noted that the 1Government Cloud guarantees that confidential, sovereign and sensitive data remain within Nigeria’s borders and under Nigerian laws.

He expressed confidence that with continued commitment across MDAs, the Federal Government’s target of achieving a paperless civil service by December 31, 2025, would be realised.

During his technical presentation, the Programme Director, GBB 1Government Cloud, Mr Wumi Oghoetuoma, welcomed the Humanitarian Ministry to the platform, saying the onboarding shows the ministry is ready to adopt modern, secure and efficient digital tools.

He added that the shift would boost workflow automation, improve data security and enhance coordinated service delivery.

The Go-Live ceremony is another boost to the Federal Government’s efforts to modernise public service delivery, strengthen data sovereignty and advance Nigeria’s digital transformation under the Nigeria First Policy.