Nigeria gets 24-hour unmanned fuel stations

Auwalu Abdullahi Rano (AAR) Nigeria Limited, founded and owned by Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, has unveiled 24-hour unmanned fuel stations across the country.

The company’s first unmanned fuel-dispensing stations are digitalised and equipped with smart pumping technology that enables payments without the use of fuel attendants by motorists and customers.

Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, a business mogul in the oil and gas sector, stated on Wednesday in a statement released in Kano that, “The self-dispensing fuel pumps with instant payment are being launched in partnership with Petrosoft Limited, a Nigerian technology firm that developed management systems for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.”

Rano further revealed that the partnership agreement would enable Petrosoft to deploy its automated fuel station technology across A.A. Rano’s 200 retail outlets nationwide, including border communities with Niger, Chad, Benin and Cameroon.

“Our first automated fuel stations are expected to commence operations from January 2026,” he said, adding that this would enable motorists and motorcyclists to refuel and make instant payments to complete their transactions without fuel attendants at the stations, 24 hours daily.

According to Rano, the technology is designed to reduce the loss of man-hours at fuel stations, improve transparency and assure customers that they are receiving the exact volume of fuel dispensed for what they have paid.

The Chief Executive Officer of Petrosoft Limited, Dr Joshua Denila, said the digitalised fuel dispensing and payment project demonstrates how home-grown technology can overcome the myriad challenges in Nigeria’s retail fuel market.

Highlighting the significance of local technology, Denila said, “Our fuel dispensing and payment systems are developed locally and built to international standards.”

He explained that the technology is designed to improve efficiency, from individual fuel stations to larger fuelling depots across the country.