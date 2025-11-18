Nigeria must adopt evidence-based policies to end child sexual abuse — First Lady

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called for urgent, evidence-based action to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse in Nigeria, stressing that meaningful progress requires policies grounded in research and reliable data rather than assumptions.

In a message to mark the 2025 World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, commemorated globally on November 18, the First Lady said the theme of the observance, “Strengthening the Protection of Children Against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse Through Evidence-Based Policy Making”, highlights the need for data-driven solutions.

“As a nation, we must ensure that every child grows up free from fear and harm,” she said, urging stronger collaboration among government agencies, civil society, traditional rulers, religious leaders, parents, educators and young people to create safer environments for children.

Senator Tinubu noted that child protection systems must be strengthened across the board, including early reporting mechanisms, survivor support services and prosecution of offenders.

She added that reliable data and rigorous research are necessary to understand the scale of child sexual abuse and to design interventions that truly work.

She also emphasised the importance of awareness campaigns, community-based prevention strategies and moral guidance in homes, saying these would reinforce national policies aimed at shielding children from abuse.

The First Lady prayed for the protection of all Nigerian children and urged renewed national commitment to their safety and well-being.

The World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 to raise awareness, promote prevention, support survivors and encourage accountability.

It draws attention to the widespread nature of child sexual violence, including in conflict situations, and the need for healing services for survivors who often suffer long-term physical and psychological impacts.

The observance aligns with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which call for an end to all forms of violence, exploitation and harmful practices against children.

It also recognises the advocacy efforts of governments, civil society and survivor networks pushing for stronger laws and policies to protect children both online and offline.

This year’s commemoration urged countries to intensify efforts to end child sexual abuse and build safer, more dignified futures for children worldwide.

Nigeria must adopt evidence-based policies to end child sexual abuse — First Lady