‘Nigeria needs new political structure, regional system to succeed’

The Vanguard columnist, Dr Olu Fasan, has called for a new political and constitutional settlement to support regional governance in Nigeria, stressing that countries worldwide choose a system of government that better suits them, as many readily change their form of government if it is not working.

Fasan stated this, yesterday, in his book titled: In the National Interest: The Road to Nigeria’s Political, Economic and Social Transformation, launched and presented in Lagos and reviewed by the Publisher of BusinessDay Newspapers, Frank Aigbogun.

According to Fasan, Nigeria’s current system of government is not working, noting that the country needs a more efficient and less corrupt system. He advocated for a parliamentary system, which, he believes, would be more suitable for Nigeria’s diverse regions.

Fasan also emphasised the need for economic restructuring, prioritising high-value non-oil exports and robust industrial development.

He lamented that Nigeria’s economic journey has been defined by costly policy errors and persistence in pursuing misguided policies, stressing the need for Nigerians to come together to drive transformative change.

Fasan emphasised that visionary leadership is essential for Nigeria’s progress, noting that the country has lacked good leaders, let alone great ones.

He posited that Nigeria must be restructured, arguing that the country was an artificial construct at birth, lacking a sense of nationhood and internal cohesion.

Fasan cited examples of India, Malaysia, and Singapore, which restructured internally after Britain’s departure and are now more stable and prosperous nation-states.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s diversity requires good management, with a strong commitment to fairness, justice, equity, and inclusivity, stating that the current structure fails to perform these functions and, therefore, must be changed.