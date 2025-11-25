Nigeria needs weapons, not war threat, Unilorin VC tells U.S govt

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has pleaded with the American government to assist Nigeria with technology and equipment rather than war threat.

He suggested both software and hardware assistance to effectively tackle the protracted insecurity rocking the country.

The VC made the call on Tuesday while addressing journalists at “Unilorin @50: Gold Never Rusts”, during the ongoing weeklong Diamond celebration of the institution’s establishment.

He said: “I urge the American government to assist the Nigerian government with technology and equipment, both software and hardware, to defeat the monsters that make our lives nasty, brutish and short.”

He added that anything other than such assistance from the US government could create a “Cobra Effect”, which should be avoided.

He urged: “Now is the time for Nigerians to come together irrespective of ethnic, religious and political differences, to collectively confront the challenges of insecurity facing the country.”

“Therefore, if there is a time for Nigerians to rally together and confront criminals and humans among us, now is the time for Nigerians to put ethnic, religious and political differences aside to save Nigeria from these current orgies of violence,” he said.

Egbewole noted that Unilorin has made its mark over the past 50 years with numerous firsts, including being consistently ranked the best university in Nigeria and the first Nigerian university to be ranked among the top 20 in Africa.

He enjoined all stakeholders, students, staff, alumni and friends to “support the university in accomplishing our vision, which aligns with the Strategic Plan of our Golden age.”

He affirmed that: “The Better by Far university won’t turn away from the core values that define it. The values of Integrity, Networking, Justice, Excellence and Teamwork (INJECT). We hold them dear and will continue to nurture these values that define us.”

Looking ahead, Egbewole said: “As we march into the future ahead, the university is poised to glitter more, adding brightness and value to the lives of the future generations of not only Nigerians but also other members of our shared humanity across the world.”

In other news, exactly a week after armed bandits stormed a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke-Oke-Isegun in Eruku community, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, the outlaws have again stormed the neighbouring Isapa, kidnapping 11 people.

Recall that during last week’s raid, the masked men killed three people, wounded many, including a local vigilante, before making away with 38 church worshippers.

The victims included a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and children.

A source informed that three of the kidnapped victims have escaped to safety.

Eyewitnesses (names withheld) said that the recent attack occurred on Monday evening around 6:00 p.m.