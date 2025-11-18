Nigeria targets global leadership with 62m-tonne

President Bola Tinubu (right) congratulating former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State, Dr Kingsley Udeh, after his inauguration as Minister, in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja,

.FG mobilises 80,000 farmers for N160b wheat production

THE Federal Government, yesterday, said Nigeria is positioning itself for global leadership in cassava production, boasting an output of over 62 million tonnes and advancing reforms to build a sustainable, technology-driven cassava industry across Africa.

It said that cassava has been firmly established as a central pillar of Nigeria’s non-oil economic transformation agenda, in line with the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy and Presidential Executive Order No. 5.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh, disclosed this in Abuja at the 2nd Africa Cassava Conference (ACC 2025), themed, “Building Sustainable and Quality-Driven Cassava Industries in Africa.”

The conference brought together continental stakeholders to strengthen collaboration on cassava industrialisation.

He said: “Nigeria, currently the world’s largest cassava producer with more than 62 million tonnes recorded in 2023, was ready to lead Africa in deploying technology to unlock the cassava economy and innovation to dominate global cassava value chains.”

The minister stated that the Federal Government would continue to collaborate with research institutions, farmers, processors, and investors to scale high-yield cassava varieties and enhance overall productivity across the sector.

He added that efforts would focus on reducing post-harvest losses and deepening value addition into products such as starch derivatives, bioplastics, ethanol, and fortified foods to boost industrial output.

He also called for stronger collaboration among African governments to develop a unified research and technology framework that can transform cassava value chains.

In his remarks, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, described the conference as timely, saying it provided a pathway for countries seeking employment creation and inclusive growth.

He highlighted ongoing government efforts to strengthen the cassava ecosystem and emphasised the importance of research and improved agronomic practices in boosting yields.

ALSO, the Federal Government has announced plans to generate an estimated N160 billion from wheat production in the 2025/2026 dry season, as part of efforts to strengthen food sovereignty and significantly cut wheat import dependence.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, made this known in Jere, Borno State, at the flag-off of the subsidised input distribution under the National Agricultural Growth and Agro-Pocket Project (NAGS-AP) for the new wheat season, according to a statement from the ministry.

Kyari stated that the government has earmarked 40,000 hectares and registered 80,000 farmers nationwide for the programme, which is expected to deliver wheat valued at N160 billion by the end of the season. Borno State, he noted, will play a major role, with 3,000 hectares allocated and 6,000 farmers registered.

The minister highlighted that the initiative builds on the gains of previous dry-season programmes, which recorded significant output. 107,429 farmers were supported in the 2023/2024 season, generating N474.6 billion in output, and 279,297 farmers were supported in the 2024/2025 season, with output valued at N893.7 billion

Kyari said the 2025/2026 programme will prioritise productivity by strengthening input delivery and ensuring that only certified and traceable seeds, fertiliser blends and crop protection products reach farmers.