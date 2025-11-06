Tinubu swears in Doro, Udeh as ministers

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in two newly appointed ministers, Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro and Mr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, at a brief ceremony on Thursday inside the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The ceremony took place moments before the President convened the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Dr. Doro, a pharmacist and lawyer from Plateau State, replaces former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, who recently assumed office as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate confirmed his nomination in late October.

Mr. Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Enugu State, fills the vacancy created by the exit of former Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Uche Nnaji, who resigned following certificate forgery allegations.

Udeh’s appointment was confirmed by the Senate earlier on Thursday after a brief screening.

Before his appointment, he served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Enugu State.

Meanwhile, the President immediately opened the FEC meeting, which commenced with a presentation by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on the state of the economy.

In attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; ministers, and senior presidential advisers.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.

More coming..,