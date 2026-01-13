Nigeria, UAE to co-host investopia in Lagos, seal landmark trade pact

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday announced that Nigeria will co-host Investopia with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Lagos, February, as part of efforts to attract global investors and accelerate sustainable investment inflows into the country.

The President made the announcement at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, where Nigeria also concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE to deepen trade and cooperation across key sectors, including renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, and digital trade.

The agreement was signed in the presence of President Tinubu; the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

President Tinubu described CEPA as a historic and strategic pact that will expand cooperation in aviation, logistics, agriculture, climate-smart infrastructure, and other growth-enabling sectors, creating long-term opportunities for both countries.

He said Investopia Lagos will convene global investors, innovators, policymakers, and business leaders to translate ideas into concrete investments and shared prosperity.

“We warmly invite our partners to join us and help build the next chapter of sustainable and shared prosperity for Nigeria, Africa, and the world,” the President said.

Addressing the summit, President Tinubu stated that Nigeria aims to mobilise up to $30 billion annually in climate and green industrial finance as it accelerates energy-transition reforms and expands nationwide electricity access.

“The foundation of every modern economy is electricity. As an emerging economy in the Global South, we understand the delicate balance between industrialisation and decarbonisation,” he said, calling for reforms in global financial architecture to prioritise blended finance and first-loss capital over restrictive sovereign guarantees.

The President noted that Nigeria has strengthened its climate governance framework through the adoption of a National Carbon Market Activation Policy and the launch of a National Carbon Registry to boost transparency and investor confidence.

He highlighted the Electricity Act 2023 as a cornerstone of energy reforms, enabling decentralised power generation for underserved communities, and cited ongoing investments, including a $500 million distributed renewable energy fund and a $750 million World Bank-supported programme expected to deliver clean electricity to over 17.5 million Nigerians.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 under its Energy Transition Plan, while pursuing industrial growth, local value addition in critical minerals, and inclusive development, noting that recent reforms have driven a 21 per cent growth in non-oil exports and increased investor confidence.

“We are ready to work with partners across the world to ensure that the next era of development is green, inclusive, just, and enduring,” he said.