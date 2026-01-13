Tinubu signals Nigeria’s green transition drive at Abu Dhabi summit

President Bola Tinubu has signalled Nigeria’s firm commitment to a green and inclusive transition, declaring that the country is aligning climate action with energy access, economic growth, and social development.

Speaking at the Sustainability Summit in Abu Dhabi, President Tinubu said Nigeria is moving forward with confidence and clarity of purpose, anchored on integrated solutions across finance, technology, energy, and human capital.

According to the President, the global climate challenge can no longer be treated in isolation, as its impact now cuts across the economy, public health, food security, and energy systems.

He noted that Nigeria views the sustainability transition as an opportunity to deliver jobs, expand energy access, and promote inclusive growth, particularly for underserved communities.

President Tinubu emphasised that sustainable development requires policy, finance, infrastructure, nature, and human capital to move in unison.

He stressed that developing countries must be supported with equitable climate finance, accessible technologies, and strong capacity-building frameworks to meet climate commitments without sacrificing development priorities.

Highlighting concrete steps, the President disclosed that Nigeria has strengthened its climate governance architecture through the adoption of the National Carbon Market Activation Policy and the launch of a National Carbon Registry to improve emissions reporting and verification.

He also pointed to ongoing reforms in the power sector, noting that the Electricity Act of 2023 provides for decentralised and inclusive energy delivery, expanding sustainable power to rural communities, off-grid health facilities, schools, markets, and other underserved areas.

President Tinubu further stated that Nigeria is accelerating the deployment of modern technologies to improve efficiency and modernise infrastructure, adding that the adoption of artificial intelligence and other advanced tools is now essential to delivering reliable and sustainable energy.

On climate finance, the President said Nigeria has launched climate and green industrialisation investment initiatives aimed at unlocking between $20 billion and $30 billion annually.

He particularly cited ongoing programmes, including World Bank-supported interventions, designed to expand clean electricity access to millions of Nigerians.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to its Energy Transition Plan, which integrates climate mitigation, industrial growth, and social inclusion into a single framework, positioning the country as a reliable partner in the global push for sustainability and green investment.