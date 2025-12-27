Nigeria–US joint airstrike hit terrorist targets, says Sokoto govt

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed that a joint airstrike carried out by the Nigerian military in collaboration with the United States targeted terrorist locations in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state, with no civilian casualties recorded.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Director-General of Media and Publicity, Abubakar Bawa, and made available to journalists in Sokoto.

According to the statement, the full impact of the operation could not be immediately determined, as a comprehensive assessment of the joint military action is still ongoing.

The government also clarified reports of unidentified objects discovered near Jabo town in Tambuwal Local Government Area, stating that the circumstances surrounding the items could not yet be explained pending analysis by Nigeria–United States military authorities.

It stressed that no civilian casualties were recorded in Jabo or any other affected area during the operation.

The statement noted that the Sokoto State Government welcomed the collaboration between Nigeria and its international partners in efforts to combat terrorism and cross-border crimes within the state.

It added that the ongoing security operations were aimed at strengthening public safety and ensuring the protection of lives and property across Sokoto State.

The government further disclosed that over the past two years, it had consistently supported security agencies in the fight against banditry and terrorism through the provision of equipment and other logistical assistance.

Residents of affected communities were urged to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information to support ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and security in the state.

The government also called on citizens to pray for the success of security operations in Sokoto State and across the country.