Nigeria will defeat banditry in 2026, says Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed confidence that Nigeria’s banditry and other security challenges will be overcome in 2026 and beyond, urging Nigerians to work collectively towards peace, unity, and national development.

Akpabio spoke during a prayer and fasting service organised in honour of the Akpabio family at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity, Ukana Ikot Ntuen, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He called on Nigerians to set aside differences, embrace peace, and foster unity within families, communities, and across the country, stressing that sustainable development can only flourish in an atmosphere of peace.

“I want to wish all Nigerians a very prosperous and peaceful new year. I want to assure Nigerians that the new year will usher in renewed peace in our country,” the Senate President said.

Reflecting on the Christmas season, Akpabio linked the birth of Jesus Christ to hope for national redemption, expressing optimism that Nigeria would overcome its security challenges.

“By reason of the birth of Jesus Christ, Nigerians will be redeemed from banditry and insurgency in the new year and beyond,” he said.

Akpabio urged Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in its efforts to tackle insecurity.

He expressed confidence that strengthened collaboration with international partners would further enhance the fight against banditry and insurgency.

He also emphasized the importance of family unity as a foundation for peace and progress, noting that harmony within the family contributes to societal stability.

In her remarks, the wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, called on members of the Akpabio family to support one another, set aside personal differences, and live in love and harmony.

Similarly, the head of the Greater Akpabio Family, Chief Ekan Akpabio, urged family members to continue supporting Senator Akpabio as an ambassador of the family, Essien Udim Local Government Area, and Akwa Ibom State.

He also appealed to family members holding public office to remain connected to their roots and prioritise the welfare of their relatives.

The annual prayer and fasting service, held every December 26, provides an opportunity for the Akpabio family to give thanks to God and pray for peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria.