NYCN to honour Akpabio, Abba, Tunji-Ojo, Uzodimma, others Tuesday

The National Youth Congress of Nigeria (NYCN) has officially unveiled its 2025 list of honorees, designating eight distinguished Nigerians as the ‘Outstanding Personalities’ of the year.

Those pencilled down for awards include Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Others are Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State; Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State; Senator Basheer Lado, and Hon. Judith Ogbara.

In a statement released ahead of the grand ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the NYCN emphasised that the awards were not routine accolades, saying they were the result of a rigorous, independent selection process conducted only once a year, reserved exclusively for leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable impact during the award period.

Dubbed the ‘2025 Hall of Fame: Icons of Excellence’, NYCN said the awardeed have been selected for their visionary governance, legislative excellence, and people-centered reforms.

While Akpabio is recognised as an Icon of Parliamentary Excellence and Uncommon Leadership for his stabilising role in the National Assembly; Speaker Abbas is to be honoured as an Icon of Legislative Excellence and Leadership for his transformative legislative agenda.

Governor Bago is distinguished as the Best Governor in Agriculture and Empowerment for his landmark ‘Green Economy’ initiatives; Governor Ododo is named Best Governor in Security and Youth Emancipation for his proactive safety measures and youth-focused governance.

Governor Uzodinma is to be awarded Best Governor in National Development for his strategic contributions to national integration; Senator Lado, (Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters) is named an Icon of Legislative Prudence and Top-notch Service Delivery for his mastery of executive-legislative synergy; Hon. Tunji-Ojo is recognised as the Outstanding Minister of the Year for his revolutionary reforms in internal security and passport processing, and Hon. Ogbara (Chairperson, GEEEEP) is singled out for honour as the Outstanding Female Emancipator of the Year for her tireless advocacy for girls and women development.

According to the NYCN, the awards serve to celebrate those whose contributions align with Nigeria’s developmental priorities and offer sustainable solutions to national challenges.

“We do not confer these honours lightly,” said a spokesperson for the Congress. “By recognising these outstanding personalities of the year, we are setting a benchmark for integrity and performance. Each recipient has delivered tangible results that directly improve the lives of Nigerians, particularly the youth.”