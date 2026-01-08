7.2 million Nigerians may suffer as US exits global agencies

7.2 million Nigerians could face key health, humanitarian, and development programme challenges following the United States’ decision to withdraw from dozens of United Nations and non-UN international organisations.

The US said the move will end American funding and participation in bodies operating across the country, which are not serving the interests of the American people.

In a fact sheet released on January 7, 2026, the White House said President Donald Trump had signed a presidential memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations, including 31 UN entities and 35 non-UN bodies.

“The Memorandum orders all Executive Departments and Agencies to cease participating in and funding 35 non-United Nations (UN) organisations and 31 UN entities that operate contrary to U.S. national interests, security, economic prosperity, or sovereignty,” the White House said.

The decision followed a review of all international intergovernmental organisations, conventions, and treaties in which the United States is a member or financially supports.

According to the White House, the withdrawals “will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over U.S. priorities, or that address important issues inefficiently or ineffectively”.

Several of the affected organisations play significant roles in Nigeria.

They include the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Women, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and UN climate-related bodies linked to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

UN humanitarian and development data indicate that about 7.2 million Nigerians currently depend on assistance supported through UN-coordinated programmes, particularly in health care, reproductive health, humanitarian response, protection and climate-related interventions.

These programmes are concentrated in conflict-affected areas of the north-east, as well as regions impacted by displacement, flooding and food insecurity.

The WHO supports Nigeria’s disease surveillance systems, vaccination efforts and public health coordination. UNFPA is involved in reproductive and maternal health services, while UN Women works on gender equality and protection programmes.

Climate-related UN agencies support projects linked to adaptation, environmental protection and resilience.

The White House defended the decision as part of a broader effort to “restore American sovereignty”. “President Trump is ending U.S. participation in international organisations that undermine America’s independence and waste taxpayer dollars on ineffective or hostile agendas,” the statement said.

“American taxpayers have spent billions on these organisations with little return, while they often criticise U.S. policies, advance agendas contrary to our values, or waste taxpayer dollars by purporting to address important issues but not achieving any real results”, the statement added.

The withdrawal builds on earlier steps taken by the Trump administration.

“Immediately upon returning to office, President Trump initiated the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organisation and the Paris Climate Agreement,” the White House said.

It also confirmed that Washington has withdrawn from the UN Human Rights Council and halted future funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Near East (UNRWA).

The fact sheet said the administration was redirecting attention and resources towards domestic priorities. “By exiting these entities, President Trump is saving taxpayer money and refocusing resources on America First priorities,” it said.

The White House did not provide country-specific assessments of the impact of the withdrawals. However, Nigeria has historically been one of the largest recipients of UN-coordinated health and humanitarian programmes partly funded by the United States, making it among the countries exposed to funding changes arising from Washington’s decision.

The memorandum takes immediate effect, requiring US agencies to cease funding and participation in the listed organisations in line with the administration’s stated policy shift on international engagement.