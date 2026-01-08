Full List: Trump withdraws US from 31 UN organisations, 35 others

The United States has announced its withdrawal from 66 international organisations, including the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, in a move that has drawn sharp criticism from climate experts and former officials who say the decision undermines global efforts to tackle environmental crises.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday suspending U.S. support for dozens of agencies and commissions, many of them linked to the United Nations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the decision, saying, “The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity.”

The withdrawal from the UNFCCC, the treaty underpinning the Paris climate agreement, has been singled out as particularly damaging. Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Adviser, described the move as “shortsighted, embarrassing, and a foolish decision.” She added, “This Administration is forfeiting our country’s ability to influence trillions of dollars in investments, policies, and decisions that would have advanced our economy and protected us from costly disasters wreaking havoc on our country.”

Stanford University climate scientist Rob Jackson warned that the U.S. exit could weaken international resolve. “The U.S. withdrawal could hinder global efforts to curb greenhouse gases because it gives other nations the excuse to delay their own actions and commitments,” he said.

Mainstream scientists have repeatedly linked climate change to rising instances of extreme weather, including floods, droughts, wildfires and dangerous heatwaves. Observers argue that meaningful progress will be difficult without cooperation from the U.S., one of the world’s largest emitters.

Other organisations affected by the decision include the U.N. Population Fund, the Carbon Free Energy Compact, the United Nations University and the International Tropical Timber Organization. Critics say the retreat reflects a broader pattern of disengagement, with Washington previously suspending support for the World Health Organization, UNESCO and the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Daniel Forti of the International Crisis Group said the move reflected a new approach to multilateralism.

“I think what we’re seeing is the crystallisation of the U.S. approach to multilateralism, which is ‘my way or the highway.’ It’s a very clear vision of wanting international cooperation on Washington’s own terms,” he explained.

The decision has sparked concern among allies and international agencies, who warn that the absence of U.S. participation could leave gaps in funding, leadership and global coordination at a time when climate and environmental challenges demand collective action.

Here is the full list of the 66 international organisations the United States has announced it will leave:

Non-U.N. organisations

1. 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact

2. Colombo Plan Council

3. Commission for Environmental Cooperation

4. Education Cannot Wait

5. European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats

6. Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories

7. Freedom Online Coalition

8. Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund

9. Global Counterterrorism Forum

10. Global Forum on Cyber Expertise

11. Global Forum on Migration and Development

12. Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research

13. Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development

14. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

15. Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

16. International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property

17. International Cotton Advisory Committee

18. International Development Law Organization

19. International Energy Forum

20. International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies

21. International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

22. International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law

23. International Lead and Zinc Study Group

24. International Renewable Energy Agency

25. International Solar Alliance

26. International Tropical Timber Organization

27. International Union for Conservation of Nature

28. Pan American Institute of Geography and History

29. Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation

30. Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia

31. Regional Cooperation Council

32. Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century

33. Science and Technology Center in Ukraine

34. Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme

35. Venice Commission of the Council of Europe

United Nations organisations

36. Department of Economic and Social Affairs

37. U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa

38. ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

39. ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

40. ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia

41. International Law Commission

42. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

43. International Trade Centre

44. Office of the Special Adviser on Africa

45. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict

46. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict

47. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children

48. Peacebuilding Commission

49. Peacebuilding Fund

50. Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

51. U.N. Alliance of Civilizations

52. U.N. Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries

53. U.N. Conference on Trade and Development

54. U.N. Democracy Fund

55. U.N. Energy

56. U.N. Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

57. U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change

58. U.N. Human Settlements Programme

59. U.N. Institute for Training and Research

60. U.N. Oceans

61. U.N. Population Fund

62. U.N. Register of Conventional Arms

63. U.N. System Chief Executives Board for Coordination

64. U.N. System Staff College

65. U.N. Water

66. U.N. University