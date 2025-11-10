Japan, Nigeria deepen cultural ties through film industry

The Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Mr. Hideo Suzuki, has said that film remains one of the most powerful tools for cultural diplomacy, capable of building bridges of understanding between nations and peoples.

Speaking at Japan Day during the just concluded 14th African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos, Suzuki said cinema transcends borders and languages by connecting audiences through shared emotions and storytelling.

“Film is far more than entertainment; it is a bridge that connects cultures and promotes deeper understanding. Storytelling and film have the power to change communities, challenge stereotypes, and foster shared experiences.”

He disclosed that six Japanese films were featured at this year’s festival, each exploring stories of resilience, creativity, and human connection.

Also speaking, Head of Production, AFRIFF Film and Content Market (AFCM), Mr. Jean Fall, described the inaugural AFCM as a groundbreaking initiative that has drawn hundreds of participants, including international distributors from Japan, Brazil, and Germany.

Fall, praised the inclusion of Japanese films and animation at the festival. “As an anime fan, I’m thrilled to see classics like Akira and recent releases such as The Imaginary featured here. This collaboration represents an exciting convergence of film, creativity, and cultural exchange between Africa and Asia,” he said.

General Manager of the Japan Foundation, Mr. Masakazu Takahashi, said the organisation had launched its largest-ever campaign for cultural exchange with Africa following the Tokyo International Conference on African Development held in Yokohama in August 2025.

He announced that the Japanese Film Festival Africa Tour has commenced and will run through the 2026 fiscal year, featuring free screenings of select anime and live-action titles on the global platform JMMJP. “We are honoured to host our first screening in Nigeria as part of Japan Day at AFRIFF,” he said.

Co-founder and CEO, OtakuTV, Mr. King Eshieobo, announced Super Japan, an upcoming Lagos event designed to showcase Japanese culture through cosplay, gaming, J-pop music, and creative collaborations between Nigerian and Japanese artists.

According to him, “Super Japan seeks to open doors for Nigerian creators, animators and illustrators to connect with Japanese studios and expand creative partnerships.”

He said the event would be held next weekend at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, as part of a broader effort to strengthen cultural and creative ties between both countries.