Kukah to speak at Abati’s book launch on Nov. 7

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has been scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the public presentation and official launch of three new books by Dr Reuben Abati, a renowned journalist, intellectual and former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The notable cleric, social crusader, bridge builder and advocate for an inclusive Nigerian democratic and economic society, will speak on the topic “Nigeria: Time to Re-Load.”

The three books, “Portraits: People, Politics and Society,” “A Love Letter & Other Stories”, and “How Goodluck Jonathan Became President,” are meant to be presented on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos.